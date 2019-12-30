20 Proud Tattoos for Parents To Stand With Their LGBTQ Kids



When parents learn that their child lives on the LGBTQ spectrum, it's a pivotal moment for them. It's a chance for parents to show their support for what might be the most important factor of their kid's identity. We hear too many stories of ill-informed parents or parents lacking in understanding, shunning their children because of an identity that's counter to their own cisgender heterosexuality. This article isn't about those relationships specifically, but our hearts go out to those families in distress. Rather, this is about parents celebrating their LGBTQ children and even standing with them through their struggles for equal representation under the law -- because what these kids need, no matter how young or old, is our support.

Getting a permanent symbol of pride via a tattoo is definitely one way a parent can show solidarity with a child. It's by no means a done deal after the ink is dried, but it's nevertheless an incredibly meaningful gesture for kids to see, as well as a daily reminder for the parent as to what is important. With that, we've found tattoos showing pride in all sorts of interesting ways. From pride flags on the ear to the ankle, there's an excellent symbol of pride for whatever part of the body parents are looking to show their pride on (ideally a place everyone can see). Take a look through the list for some serious inspiration regarding LGBTQ pride tattoos.