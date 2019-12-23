20 Beautiful & Uplifting Tattoos That Promote Mental Health



Mental health as a concept has been enjoying a long-overdue renaissance, as it's even becoming a topic of debate in politics. And rightly so: Mental health is an essential aspect to quality of life, and should be discussed more, not less. Luckily, the rest of the world seems to be catching up with the reality that a vast percentage of people deal with issues related to mental health on a daily basis of varying severity, but it all counts and it all matters. A lot of this is likely to do with the proliferation of online and social media, giving people a medium with which to communicate their struggles and triumphs in mental health more openly and bravely. Naturally, we've seen that bravery reach new heights with the proliferation of tattoos promoting and expressing mental health.

What do those tattoos generally express? Well, a whole host of emotions, from sympathy and somber reflection to determination and beaming positivity. Of course, a lot of the tattoos we've found are that of the semicolon, a symbol of solidarity in the fight against against suicide, depression, addiction, and other mental health issues. There's also a strong trend toward referring to the human mind as a flower or even a garden that needs to be given constant attention and tending to, which is absolutely right. The process of maintaining sound mental health is never over, but that doesn't need to be a daunting reality. Instead, it can be a peaceful reminder to treat ourselves with grace and understanding. Here are 20 tattoos we've found that promote quality mental health to inspire a future piece of meaningful ink.

