20 Beautiful & Uplifting Tattoos That Promote Mental Health

Mental health as a concept has been enjoying a long-overdue renaissance, as it's even becoming a topic of debate in politics. And rightly so: Mental health is an essential aspect to quality of life, and should be discussed more, not less. Luckily, the rest of the world seems to be catching up with the reality that a vast percentage of people deal with issues related to mental health on a daily basis of varying severity, but it all counts and it all matters. A lot of this is likely to do with the proliferation of online and social media, giving people a medium with which to communicate their struggles and triumphs in mental health more openly and bravely. Naturally, we've seen that bravery reach new heights with the proliferation of tattoos promoting and expressing mental health.
What do those tattoos generally express? Well, a whole host of emotions, from sympathy and somber reflection to determination and beaming positivity. Of course, a lot of the tattoos we've found are that of the semicolon, a symbol of solidarity in the fight against against suicide, depression, addiction, and other mental health issues. There's also a strong trend toward referring to the human mind as a flower or even a garden that needs to be given constant attention and tending to, which is absolutely right. The process of maintaining sound mental health is never over, but that doesn't need to be a daunting reality. Instead, it can be a peaceful reminder to treat ourselves with grace and understanding. Here are 20 tattoos we've found that promote quality mental health to inspire a future piece of meaningful ink.
The First Step Is To Breath1
This is definitely the simplest tattoo on this list, but this is where all mental health maintenance begins, from meditative mindfulness techniques to simply calming down. Inked by the Suited Devil's Ink studio in Warwick, Rhode Island, it's an important reminder for anyone who struggles with mental health.
Another Essential Mantra2
Here's another simple tattoo, but it's also one that contains an essential phrase to remember for preserving a positive state of mind. It's so vital to remember our own importance and what we bring to those around us, but even more importantly to ourselves. Being enough for ourselves is key, as easy as it may be to forget that.
There's Always Another Chapter3
Of course, a lot of mental health ink art is actually mantra, but it's importance is tough to overstate. This piece, inked by Ancient Tattoo Studio in Bangalore, India, features the symbol for suicide and self-harm prevention, to remind us of the reasons we all have to press on and forward through life.
The Mind Is Like a Garden4
This is such an excellent metaphor expressed in a beautiful piece of line tattoo art. Created by an artist based in the Midlands of England named Georgi Sinclair, this piece puts forth the message -- rather memorably -- that the mind is a lot like a garden, and it needs to be tended to thrive. It's something we all too often forget.
We're All Fierce and Beautiful5
We hope that we're interpreting this absolutely gorgeous piece correctly. Inked by a Finnish artist named simply Jenni on Instagram, we see a lion on the outside seemingly rejecting (or ejecting?) anxiety, with a flower on the inside, intimating who we all are on the outside vs. inside -- both of which require care and attention.
Always Treat the Mind with Care6
This is a much more literal take on a previous piece, but nevertheless it's inspiring and clever. The line work somehow makes a brain appear ... cute? Plus, we appreciate the semicolon woven into the tattoo as well. We unfortunately don't know who created this piece but are inspired all the same.
Practice Self Love and Beauty Will Follow7
There's plenty of metaphor out there equating the mind to flowers or a garden, but this one gets perhaps even closer to home with a direct message. The moral of this story is to practice self love, and it will show. This tattoo was inked by Cass at BlackWrk Studio in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Rainbow Only Comes After the Rain8
Inked beautifully by Paige Montgomery in Seattle, this piece has an incredible amount of character and pushes a message we could all live up to. Sure, the look isn't for everyone, but its level of style cannot be ignored. It's worth it to suffer through challenges for what's on the other side.
Meditation Gives the Gift of Peace9
There's a reason why group meditation has taken over work spaces and yoga studios: It works. This piece makes an excellent case for the practice, with a gorgeous depiction of a woman meditating amid bursts of watercolor. This one was created by an artist named Beth Chloe in the United States.
Take Pleasure in the Process10
Achieving sound mental health is a never-ending process, something that takes constant pruning and attention. But that doesn't mean it has to be a grueling process, and that's what this origami tattoo represents, with the origami art form used often to promote mental health. We don't know who produced this excellent line work, but it's inspiring nevertheless.
Tending to Two Parts of the Same Whole11
The wearer of this tattoo claims it represents the struggle in duality that is bipolar disorder. This is represented by the different colored flames alighting each side of the tree. Not only is this a piece that shows off some excellent line work and watercolor technique, but it also offers an incredibly personal but relatable message.
Maintaining Our Sense of Self Is a Constant Process12
This piece has inspired the Instagram user known as Nicole L. Herbig regarding struggles specifically with depersonalization/derealization disorder. The line art and overall illustration are fantastic, but we love the symbolism put forth here even more: That our sense of self is an ongoing work of art.
Making Progress, Moving Forward13
This piece immediately touched us for its brilliant symbolism and positivity. Not only does it show forward momentum, but it also depicts a sense of a glass that's empty to a glass that's full. It's so important to remember to keep pushing forward whenever possible and that every day is progress.
Self Love Can Free the Mind14
Here's another piece brimming with positive attitude, inked to gorgeous detail and effect by Becky Foster of Newcastle, England. What we get out of this tattoo is that self love is only a positive, and furthermore essential, force in freeing the mind of stressors.
We're All Perfectly Imperfect15
These are vitally important words to remember, regardless of whether we've been diagnosed with a mental health-related illness. We appreciate the line work and font chosen here, but more importantly these are words we'd love to live by.
It Takes a Warrior To Survive16
We're in love with this wrist piece for its multifaceted theme and message. It was inked by a Cambridgeshire, England-based artist, and intimates that those who survive are warriors, and that they're always pressing forward, intimated by the arrow. Adding the semicolon brings it all together.
Fill the Mind with Beautiful Thoughts17
This a gorgeous example of expert line work by Eastside Ink in Australia, centered on a strong and uplifting theme that anyone could appreciate. This tattoo seems to represent a mind filled with positivity that's blooming like beautiful flowers. The sketch-like quality of this piece likely is just for style, but it is beautiful.
A Little Positivity Can Go a Long Way18
This tattoo produced by Callum Gloves of Wakefield, England, goes out to everyone -- not just those who need specific mental health care. We appreciate this attempt to spread positivity by and for everyone, because who knows whose heart and mind might be touched by, well, positive vibes?
The Cutest Semicolons Ever?19
We've seen a whole lot of semicolon tattoos in this list, as it should be, but this has to be the most interesting and adorable take on the symbol yet. Inked by an artist known as Stacey Pelling, this is an incredibly cute and touching approach to what's otherwise a symbol of determination -- but it's uplifting all the same.
Once More With Feeling20
That's right, we're going to say it just one more time with this last piece of tattoo art. This one comes from Deuce Tattoos in Ontario, Canada and is one of the best-colored and illustrated tattoos we've seen in our time researching tattoos of all kinds. It has an incredible '90s teenager cartoon style that we just can't ignore -- and again, always remember the message.