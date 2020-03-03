30 Wonderfully Witchy Tattoos

cassiecrimson/Instagram
Being a Pagan isn't just a "posh" phase angsty teenage girls go through. Paganism, witchcraft, and the ways of magick are all ancient religious art forms that have undergone immense scrutiny over the past few decades. From the ancient Celtics to the Salem witch trials, those who were believers were mercilessly persecuted in the name of magick, and were forced to practice the Craft in secret. Modern day witchcraft is highly more acceptable -- and dare I say trendy -- to the point where present day witches aren't afraid to share their spells, Tarot readings, an all their practice encompasses. They are even proudly 'repping their faith on their bodies in the forms of gorgeous tattoo artistry.
Witches, Wiccans, and Pagans alike are proudly donning tattoos that not only express their personality, but are reflective of the faith they so staunchly practice. Though witches are far more accepted today, there are still many misconceptions surrounding their lifestyle. While many often equate witchcraft with evil, the truth is there is a balance like any other faith. Wiccans typically believe in "oneness with nature." It's a very feminine-centric faith, where practitioners worship and pray through goddesses that are rooted in nature.
Many of the symbols witches choose to tattoo on their bodies have deep spiritual meanings that are often misinterpreted. Here, we'll explore some witchy tattoos that are not only ethereal and gorgeous but have significant meanings in the faith. These 30 tattoos represent the most magical, beautiful, and even heartbreaking parts of Wiccan and Pagan histories. Through pictures, signs, and symbols anyone will be able to get a better grasp on this gorgeous faith. And after getting a good look at these gorgeous designs, it will be hard not to believe in magic.
Norse Rune Tattoo
Hecate's Wheel Tattoo
Triqueta Tattoo
Spiral Goddess Tatto
Finger Rune Tattoos
Colorful Broomstick Tattoo
Salem Tattoo
Dancing in the Moonlight Tattoo
Magick Heart Tattoo
Rune Stone Tattoo
Goddess Tattoo
Crystals & Goddess Tiny Tattoos
Witch Moth Tattoo
Rune Wheel
Viking Rune Tattoo
Wiccan Earth Tattoo
Moon Tattoo
Tarot Tattoo
Pentacle Tattoo
Witchy Symbols
This cartoonish piece includes all things witchy, from a broomstick to bats, stars, and even a moon. The line work on this one is incredible, especially when it comes to the detail on the wooden broomstick and the way the moon fades out.
Runic Symbols
"Whilst hanging upside down on Yggdrasil, also known as ‘The Cosmic Tree,’ Odin took the nine staves of the Cosmic Law of Creation and cast them to the ground. The cast-down staves appeared to form patterns, which revealed the 24 runic sigils to Odin," the proud owner of these finger tattoos explained in her Instagram post.
All About the Tarot
Here's another take on a tarot card -- this time with such an interesting placement and design. Here, a hand is holding a card up delicately... but we don't know which one it is, adding a little intrigue to the mix.
It's All Magical
This tattoo style is cute and like a doodle, making it perfectly whimsical. Here, a hand reaches out, invoking all kinds of magic... and while true pagans know it doesn't work that way, it's still a pretty cute representation of the idea of magic.
A Witch & Her Cat
This one is perfect for all those witchy women out there -- and even those who are just fans of the symbolism. The witch hanging upside down from the broom is such an interesting take, and we're loving the black cat and skull details.
A Jar of Crystals
Crystals are beloved by witchy ladies out there, but a lot of people believe in their power in general, and this tattoo is a great way to represent that. The purple is so pretty, and so are the diamonds showing their sparkle off.
A Touch of Cuteness
For someone looking to represent their witchy ways who also happens to be an animal lover or a lover of all things light hearted and cute in general, this tattoo might be the perfect choice. How adorable is this little fox witch?
An Eye & the Moon
It's pretty surprising how well all of these images tie together into just one tattoo -- the eye, the moon, the cloud, the tears... or is that rain? It includes so many natural elements at one time, and the crisp linework adds so much to the end result.
For the Love of Cats
Not all witchy women love cats, but this is a great one for the ones who do. Here, this Sphinx cat's face is perfectly separated down the middle by a black broomstick, with floral and leaf embellishments tattooed all around.
Hexagons
These three hexagon designs fit together so well, and the arm couldn't be a more perfect location for them. It's a good one for the girls and the guys, and the detailing is pretty awesome, too -- with just one hexagon or all three.
One With Nature
In Paganism, the upside down triangle usually represents the element of water, and here, it's tied with all things found in nature, like this floral arrangements. It's so pretty and feminine while also holding a deeper meaning at the same time.
