30 Wonderfully Witchy Tattoos

Lauren Gordon
Being a Pagan isn't just a "posh" phase angsty teenage girls go through. Paganism, witchcraft, and the ways of magick are all ancient religious art forms that have undergone immense scrutiny over the past few decades. From the ancient Celtics to the Salem witch trials, those who were believers were mercilessly persecuted in the name of magick, and were forced to practice the Craft in secret. Modern day witchcraft is highly more acceptable -- and dare I say trendy -- to the point where present day witches aren't afraid to share their spells, Tarot readings, an all their practice encompasses. They are even proudly 'repping their faith on their bodies in the forms of gorgeous tattoo artistry

Witches, Wiccans, and Pagans alike are proudly donning tattoos that not only express their personality, but are reflective of the faith they so staunchly practice. Though witches are far more accepted today, there are still many misconceptions surrounding their lifestyle. While many often equate witchcraft with evil, the truth is there is a balance like any other faith. Wiccans typically believe in "oneness with nature." It's a very feminine-centric faith, where practitioners worship and pray through goddesses that are rooted in nature. 

Many of the symbols witches choose to tattoo on their bodies have deep spiritual meanings that are often misinterpreted. Here, we'll explore some witchy tattoos that are not only ethereal and gorgeous but have significant meanings in the faith. These 30 tattoos represent the most magical, beautiful, and even heartbreaking parts of Wiccan and Pagan histories. Through pictures, signs, and symbols anyone will be able to get a better grasp on this gorgeous faith. And after getting a good look at these gorgeous designs, it will be hard not to believe in magic. 

  • Norse Rune Tattoo

    galdr
    nordictattoo/Instagram

    This nordic rune tattoo is actually a blessing and personalized galdr, which means a magical chant to invoke a rune's powers. It's definitely a big piece -- such a huge commitment -- but obviously a meaningful one at the same time.

  • Hecate's Wheel Tattoo

    hecatewheel
    sasori_komomo/Instagram

    Hecate's wheel is a symbol with Greek origins, and represents Hecate when she served as the protector of crossroads before evolving into a goddess of magick and sorcery. The maze inside of the wheel represents the power of knowledge and life. This tattoo has several other magical elements to keep in mind. 

  • Triqueta Tattoo

    triquetatattoo
    david_icaza/Instagram

    This ancient Celtic symbol has two meaning theories. One assumes it represents feminine spirituality, while another claims it symbolizes the connection between the mind, body, and soul, with the watercolor splash behind it adding a whole extra layer of beauty. 

  • Spiral Goddess Tatto

    spiralgoddesstattoo
    mystical.troll/Instagram

    Typically this Wiccan symbol is thought of as a representation of fertility, but is also representative of life, death, and rebirth, all of which are covered here. It might just be a simple line drawing, but it obviously means so much more than that.

  • Finger Rune Tattoos

    Finger Rune Tattoos
    nyas_fashion2018/Instagram

    These fingers are full of witchy symbols and runes, and they look totally magical in their placement. At first glance, it seems like a collection of cute, simple designs, but each of them have a meaning and a purpose. 

  • Colorful Broomstick Tattoo

    Colorful Broomstick Tattoo
    tattoos.by.ashley.rose/Instagram

    The colors in the magical tattoo are just perfect. We love that the stereotypical symbol for witches is wrapped in a more obscure one (a divination pendulum), and the deep colors make the tattoo as a whole even more eye catching.

  • Salem Tattoo

    tabatatattoo
    tabatatattoo/Instagram

    This tattoo is an amazing tribute to the women who lost their lives at the stakes during the Salem witch trials -- a horrific time in history but one that should never be forgotten. Here's to the daughters of the witches they couldn't burn. 

  • Dancing in the Moonlight Tattoo

    witches tattoo
    mariaemiliatattooer/Instagram

    Speaking of representing witchy history, this tattoo does it well. This simple silhouette tattoo is a beautiful tribute to the witches who came before. We love the incorporation of herbs and moonlight -- two arcs of witchcraft.  

  • Magick Heart Tattoo

    magic tattoo
    bexpriesttattoos/Instagram

    When a heart is full of magick, what better way to wear it but on the sleeve to let everyone know where their priorities are? This simple and gorgeous tattoo is perfect for the witch who wants to exude her magic loud and proud. 

  • Rune Stone Tattoo

    rune stones
    jessicaleighbowman/Instagram

    We've seen tattoos that incorporate rune symbols, but what about rune stones, like the ones shown here? Rune stones are used as a divination tool, and many witches use them as part of their meditation and self care. 

  • Goddess Tattoo

    sun and moon
    cassiecrimson/Instagram

    The typical symbol of the triple goddess is a full moon flanked by two crescent moons on the side. This gorgeous interpretation adds a new level of depth, representing the goddess in such a unique, beautiful way.

  • Crystals & Goddess Tiny Tattoos

    Crystals & Goddess Tiny Tattoos
    mikesgarbageart/Instagram

    Some people are all about the minimalist tattoos, and these certainly apply. Magic lives on these fingers in the form of crystals and the symbol of the triple goddess. We love the simple but powerful message they have. 

  • Witch Moth Tattoo

    Witch Moth Tattoo
    snakeoclock/Instagram

    There are several magical elements to this gorgeous tattoo, and they all work together so beautifully. Not only is the triple goddess here, but the triangles are the Wiccan symbol for water, and the moth is thought to be a magical symbols as well. 

  • Rune Wheel

    rune wheel
    jacquialberts/Instagram

    This nordic tattoo is full of whimsy and magick, while also hinting at a bit of darkness at the same time. The ravens give it an especially dark and wide feel. Yes, it's a pretty big tattoo -- but it's so bold that it demands attention anyway. 

  • Viking Rune Tattoo

    Viking Rune Tattoo
    viking_ivy/Instagram

    These legs are full of Viking symbolism, in particular the two runes on her shins, which seem to be a popular choice. So many of these tattoos are so striking, and tell such a story of what she believes and holds important to her. 

  • Wiccan Earth Tattoo

    Wiccan Earth Tattoo
    jaimesontrocheck/Instagram

    This Wiccan symbol of the earth is brought to life by a gorgeous tree. The symbol (which is the upside down triangle with the line through it) evokes ties to Mother Earth and is used in spells for abundance, fertility, and prosperity. 

  • Moon Tattoo

    Moon Tattoo
    pinpointtatt/Instagram

    The phases of the moon surrounding a magical hand is the embodiment of all of the elements of witchcraft in a single tattoo, and it's so beautifully done without being overwhelming. Talk about an all encompassing design.

  • Tarot Tattoo

    Tarot Tattoo
    memoiredencre.tattoo/Instagram

    This single Tarot card tattoo has a really unique style to it (and would be super easy to personalize based on what's important to the tattoo owner). Witches use Tarot cards for divination, and they are often known for being brutally real and honest when used to answer questions. 

  • Pentacle Tattoo

    snakeoclock/Instagram

    People often mistake the pentacle for the pentagram symbol (which is incorrectly associated with evil). The pentacle is used in protection spells and for warding off evil, and it's also known as an element of the earth.

  • Witchy Symbols 

    This cartoonish piece includes all things witchy, from a broomstick to bats, stars, and even a moon. The line work on this one is incredible, especially when it comes to the detail on the wooden broomstick and the way the moon fades out.

  • Runic Symbols 

    "Whilst hanging upside down on Yggdrasil, also known as ‘The Cosmic Tree,’ Odin took the nine staves of the Cosmic Law of Creation and cast them to the ground. The cast-down staves appeared to form patterns, which revealed the 24 runic sigils to Odin," the proud owner of these finger tattoos explained in her Instagram post.

  • All About the Tarot 

    Here's another take on a tarot card -- this time with such an interesting placement and design. Here, a hand is holding a card up delicately... but we don't know which one it is, adding a little intrigue to the mix.

  • It's All Magical

    This tattoo style is cute and like a doodle, making it perfectly whimsical. Here, a hand reaches out, invoking all kinds of magic... and while true pagans know it doesn't work that way, it's still a pretty cute representation of the idea of magic.

  • A Witch & Her Cat

    This one is perfect for all those witchy women out there -- and even those who are just fans of the symbolism. The witch hanging upside down from the broom is such an interesting take, and we're loving the black cat and skull details.

  • A Jar of Crystals 

    Crystals are beloved by witchy ladies out there, but a lot of people believe in their power in general, and this tattoo is a great way to represent that. The purple is so pretty, and so are the diamonds showing their sparkle off.

  • A Touch of Cuteness 

    For someone looking to represent their witchy ways who also happens to be an animal lover or a lover of all things light hearted and cute in general, this tattoo might be the perfect choice. How adorable is this little fox witch?

  • An Eye & the Moon

    It's pretty surprising how well all of these images tie together into just one tattoo -- the eye, the moon, the cloud, the tears... or is that rain? It includes so many natural elements at one time, and the crisp linework adds so much to the end result.

  • For the Love of Cats 

    Not all witchy women love cats, but this is a great one for the ones who do. Here, this Sphinx cat's face is perfectly separated down the middle by a black broomstick, with floral and leaf embellishments tattooed all around.

  • Hexagons 

    These three hexagon designs fit together so well, and the arm couldn't be a more perfect location for them. It's a good one for the girls and the guys, and the detailing is pretty awesome, too -- with just one hexagon or all three.

  • One With Nature

    In Paganism, the upside down triangle usually represents the element of water, and here, it's tied with all things found in nature, like this floral arrangements. It's so pretty and feminine while also holding a deeper meaning at the same time.

