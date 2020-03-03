30 Wonderfully Witchy Tattoos



cassiecrimson/Instagram

Being a Pagan isn't just a "posh" phase angsty teenage girls go through. Paganism, witchcraft, and the ways of magick are all ancient religious art forms that have undergone immense scrutiny over the past few decades. From the ancient Celtics to the Salem witch trials, those who were believers were mercilessly persecuted in the name of magick, and were forced to practice the Craft in secret. Modern day witchcraft is highly more acceptable -- and dare I say trendy -- to the point where present day witches aren't afraid to share their spells, Tarot readings, an all their practice encompasses. They are even proudly 'repping their faith on their bodies in the forms of gorgeous tattoo artistry.

Witches, Wiccans, and Pagans alike are proudly donning tattoos that not only express their personality, but are reflective of the faith they so staunchly practice. Though witches are far more accepted today, there are still many misconceptions surrounding their lifestyle. While many often equate witchcraft with evil, the truth is there is a balance like any other faith. Wiccans typically believe in "oneness with nature." It's a very feminine-centric faith, where practitioners worship and pray through goddesses that are rooted in nature.

Many of the symbols witches choose to tattoo on their bodies have deep spiritual meanings that are often misinterpreted. Here, we'll explore some witchy tattoos that are not only ethereal and gorgeous but have significant meanings in the faith. These 30 tattoos represent the most magical, beautiful, and even heartbreaking parts of Wiccan and Pagan histories. Through pictures, signs, and symbols anyone will be able to get a better grasp on this gorgeous faith. And after getting a good look at these gorgeous designs, it will be hard not to believe in magic.