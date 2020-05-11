40 Vintage Flower Tattoos That Are Perfect for Old Souls



lexy_the_unicorn_tattoo/Instagram Floral designs make gorgeous tattoos, but there is something extra special about a vintage flower illustration that separates it from other ink designs. Weather it is a faded line technique, a type of collage and flower choice, or muted tones, tattoo artists have pretty clever ways to give a tattoo that vintage look that reminds us of our grandmother's wallpaper (in a good way). Vintage flower tattoos look so elegant and feminine, and they look good on pretty much any area of the body that one is considering adding some ink to. They can also make good additions to unfinished statement pieces.

Vintage flower illustrations can look good in color or black and white and they can incorporate many different things, such as other aspects of nature, inspirational quotes, sentimental representations, and more. Vintage flower designs have been on trend for a while now and can be seen in fashion, nail art, and home decor. After seeing all of these gorgeous tattoos, I'm considering getting one of them myself!

The vintage aesthetic gives the flowers a chic and classic look that just radiates beauty. Here are 30 vintage flower tattoos that are perfect for all of the old souls out there.