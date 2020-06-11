45 Protective Styles for Healthy Natural Hair

Image: twenty20.com/@iamkatwatkins



twenty20.com/@iamkatwatkins Rocking natural hair has been one of the biggest beauty movements in the last decade, at least in the Black community. After enduring monthly chemical treatments for so long, embracing natural hair is like a sigh of relief for many scalps! What once was thought to be a trend is now obviously here to stay. But be that as it may, many women still struggle to find attractive and modern ways to style our hair with minimal manipulation and breakage.

Protective styles are to tightly coiled hair what daily washing is to straight hair -- necessary. Necessary for growth, necessary to retain length, and necessary to make the most of time (which there never is enough of). Trying to wash and style our hair every day is not only daunting but will have us all late for work or with wet hair all day.

The ever-popular twist-outs, braid-outs, and wash-and-go styles are pretty, but after a few months of that, I've seen some of the most flourishing hair fall right to the floor. The breakage is real, and don't even talk about winter. The cold winter air snaps our ends right off.

Read on to see a plethora of protective styles to keep natural hair healthy and vibrant. Some are simple, some are complex; some are funky, others, elegant -- go ahead, get into it!