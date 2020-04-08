40 Magical Bob & Pixie Cuts for Every Woman's Style

iStock
Short hair is having a major moment right now, and the styles are stunning and seen on the most stylish celebs including Scarlett Johansson, Beyonce, and Michelle Williams. The look is pure pixie and bob with layers, textures, and lots of colors. These cuts have certainly evolved -- it's almost as if no two pixie or bob cuts are the same. And with a skilled stylist, the looks can be incredible on almost any type of hair.
Short hair transcends age. It is a look that can be styled in so many ways, making it that never-boring kind of style. These cuts show off personality or bring out a look completely different, transforming faces in a whole new way.
Supreme pixie cuts are almost fairy tale-like, whereas longer bobs have a carefree feel. Spiked looks and all colors of the rainbow take these styles to a rebellious side, giving a more edgy feel. There can be textures and wisps or pops of color. And for those who love movement, many of these hair cuts have exactly that, a softness that works with waves, curls, or pin-straight -- allowing for side-swept, center parts, or even bouffant coifs (with some product help, of course).
Dare to go shorter and find inspiration in these 40 incredible pixie and bob styles we are obsessed with right now.
lena_nah/Instagram
-
A Bob & Bangs1
Okay, this is super cute! Seeing this bob haircut with straight across bangs is really making us think hard about our next haircut -- and it looks so adorable on her. It just goes to show what a difference bangs can make for an overall look.
-
A Classic Bob2
We've been fans of the ombre dye trend for a long time. After all, the lived in look with darker roots and lighter ends seems to be here to stay for awhile. But it goes particularly well with this longer bob cut, especially with the way that the style has been blown out.
-
-
Nothing But Volume3
As much as we absolutely love the rose gold hair color at work here, what we're really captivated by is the cut itself -- and exactly how much volume it's given her hair! The big waves look so pretty and laid back, and the shorter locks in the back really give it something extra.
-
A Super Short Bob4
On the other end of the spectrum, we have a much shorter bob, and it might just be perfect for someone who wants nothing but good hair days without all the extra effort that it can take to make that happen. We love the way the cut frames her face -- and as she admitted in her caption, it even works to go a few days between washes. Sign us up!
-
-
The Long Bob5
There's no combination like a multidimensional hair color along with a cut with so many layers -- who says that hair has to be the same length all around? This bob is longer is the front and shorter in the back, offering up a low maintenance style that looks great with just a little bit of blow drying.
-
A Sassy Pixie6
We're not sure what we love more about this look -- the gorgeous lavender color (which couldn't have been easy to achieve at all) or the asymmetrical cut? On one side, it's short, and on the other, the longer side adds a solid dose of attitude we love to see.
-
-
Every Color of the Rainbow7
Yep, we're officially blown away by this colorful cut! Here's an example of a longer, very layered pixie cut (almost crossing into bob territory here!) that makes excellent use of bright, vibrant colors to make an impact. This is seriously impressive -- is anyone else considering getting this color done right now?
-
Curls for Days8
Looking to go super short? Here's another example of how amazing a pixie cut can look with curly hair. This kind of cut is perfect as the weather gets hotter and we're all looking for a way to keep our hair off our necks and out of our face while still pulling off a stylish look.
-
-
A Bangin' Look9
Although bangs can sometimes be high maintenance, longer bangs like these are easier when it comes to styling and waiting for a trim, but they still look amazing. Not only is her color gorgeous, but the cut itself looks so classy with the side bangs taking center stage.
-
A Curly Pixie Cut10
It's definitely not a requirement to have straight hair in order to pull off a pixie cut -- this shorter hairstyle can still look good on someone who is rocking the curls (and with red hair like this? Even better). Scrolling over, we can see the way it frames her face from the front, giving us so many vintage vibes.
-
-
Pinky Promise.11
Sometimes we want some color but don't want to be too bold.This pink is like rose quartz, and we can't help but fall in love with it and how subtle it is while still making an impact. Plus, the cut -- side-swept pixie/bob mix -- is fresh and flattering for all face shapes.
-
Hello, Eleven.12
A super short cut is not for the faint of heart, but with a dose of confidence, this look is a major head turner. With a bit of an Eleven from Stranger Things feel, this pixie supreme is bold and completely beautiful. This cut does require frequent touch-ups to keep it in shape, so plan on a trim every four to six weeks.
-
-
Silver Goddess.13
We love the sophistication that comes with going gray and not giving any cares about it. The tousled look of these gray pixie locks makes us swoon. This look is great for those who have hair with a bit of curl or natural texture.
-
Wonderful Waves.14
Perfect edges and a sleek style make this look a great choice for anyone looking for the perfect short (but still show stopping) haircut. This super short cut has gorgeous texture thanks to those waves, with the bonus of looking good for any occasion.
-
-
Off Beat.15
Nothing has to be exactly the same on both sides, right? Proof is right here in this edgy asymmetrical cut. This funky look isn't for everyone, but for those who have pin straight hair and a willingness to take a fashion risk? Go for it!
-
Idol.16
In the celebrity short hair hall of fame (OK, not a real thing, but it it totally should be!), Ruby Rose is right up there with Halle Berry in terms of iconic looks. Total bombshell -- and we're definitely envious of both her cut and color here.
-
-
Mini Pixie.17
Full disclosure: This is my daughter. Our friend and owner of Badlands Salon, Deirdre Novella, gave her this incredible pixie cut (more than 13 inches was cut off). Perfection for anyone at any age, which truly speaks to how versatile this cut can be.
-
Fringe.18
Sydney from Badlands created this incredible look with fringe. This is a classic cut that works for girls and women of all ages, and it doesn't take much maintenance, either. Anyone who has time to blow dry and use a little product can achieve this look on the daily.
-
-
Chic Bob19
NYC Hair Artist Jené Yelina gave this beauty fringe and played with product and layers for this look. It's easy to love a style that is one part intentional bedhead and three parts super cute! We love the texture of this cut!
-
Peek a Boo.20
The shine and pops of color makes our hearts flutter -- and the cut, also by Jené Yelina, is supreme. These peek-a-boo streaks are a fun way to add bold color in a way that is still appropriate even for more conservative jobs.
-
-
Mixture.21
There's a lot going on here -- but in a totally good way! This is the perfect way to play with waves, colors, and lengths. The style is a good option for those who can't commit to getting a hair cut every month as the varied lengths will still look cool as it grows out a bit.
-
Longer and Lovely.22
We love the jet black black hair color and also the cut -- it's excellent for thicker hair (but would be great for thinner hair too). This is a wise option for those who aren't quite willing to give up the ability to pull their hair back into a ponytail.
-
-
Wild.23
This look is just plain FUN. The color is fabulous, but so are the different lengths and spikiness. This is a wonderful option for women with thicker hair, as thin hair will require an awful lot of product to achieve the height pictured here.
-
Waves24
This style is a classic for a reason! Some loose waves and an almost universally flattering length makes this one an easy choice. What can we say? The wavy bob will always have our hearts, and fortunately, it's pretty simple to achieve with a little bit of practice.
-
-
Dip-Dye.25
Bold choice alert! This cut allows for different parts, but my goodness does this look incredible with an off-center part and dip-dyed in fuchsia. Some length shows off the color best, so this is a solid choice for longer hair lovers.
-
Curls for Days26
Curly girls can rejoice that this look is absolutely magical with full-on, all-over rings of hair. This style works best with some product to help keep curls defined and frizz banished, but however long it takes to make it happen, it's clear the end result is definitely worth it.
-
-
Layered.27
Here is a spot-on example of the best shorter in the back hair cuts. This version allows movement and versatility. It's perfect for those who can't stand the feeling of hair on the back of their neck but who don't want to rock a ponytail every day.
-
Perfectly Off.28
Straight pixie/bob/lob hybrid -- this look is stunning. This option requires some precision and a willingness to spend some time with a hair dryer if curl is a factor, but in the end, it gives off a pretty impressive effect that should turn anyone's heads.
-
-
Super Shag.29
The shag was a major hairstyle of the 1970's that is making a major comeback lately, and it's easy to see why. With a shag feel, this cut offers up a lot of options, and it can even help us get away with skipping the heat styling. We also love the gradation of color.
-
Straight Line.30
Insert squeal here. This gorgeous straight-line cut would look amazing in any color, but this gray might be a fave. This shows that a straight-line cut doesn't just mean a perfectly straight or flat look. We love the texture in this style.
-
-
Full Body.31
Is texture and highlights for days something that's achievable? We've got that covered! This sexy short cut has all the movement and tons of volume -- two things that are essential to having a haircut that makes an impact. So pretty!
-
Box Bob.32
We love this style for the cool hipster vibes. This cut is the box bob -- a look with major bangs. The solid black color is also A+. This cut and color looks great with a bold lip and a strong eyebrow, especially for those of us who prioritize having a unique look.
-
-
Choppy Locks.33
This cut is an effective way to signal being a mom who still has a bit of a cool vibe... though honestly, don't we all? With a punk edge, this look is messy good fun and a way to maybe keep a bit of a previous identity (and those cool points).
-
Micro Bangs.34
Let's be real -- tiny bangs is not a look that everyone is going to love. But for those who want to be fashion forward and don't carry about pushing a boundary or two, this might be a cool option. Micro bangs get major style points. Plus, we love the lengthy pieces.
-
-
Partially Shaved.35
The shaved undercut highlights the wispy pixie look even more. Also: that color! So cool! An undercut is a bold choice, and growing it out will require being willing to keep things short, so this is a good look for long-term short hair fans.
-
Face Framing.36
Hello, Halle Berry vibes! Who wouldn't want to rock a look that gives some major Hollywood glamour? When the cut is right, it compliments the face perfectly, even if it does take a bit longer to style in the morning. Here's an excellent example -- love those wisps.
-
-
Extras.37
Short, longer, longest. This cut is all-around gorgeous. This look provides lots of options -- wear it up or down and consider adding some highlights or even a streak of color to make it pop! Either way, no one will regret taking a risk with their hair that turns out like this.
-
Such Great Heights38
Although this look can be worn many different ways, the height in this style is superb. The short length is perfect for a bold color and goes well with a cool pair of glasses. And if anyone's having trouble thinking of a bold color to go with, this red is a gorgeous choice.
-
-
Magical.39
This goes to show that multiple colors always work and work really well when the haircut has different lengths to showcase color, and we're loving how well the fact that it's asymmetrical works with the colors in this cut. This is funky in the best way!
-
Cropped.40
What's dark and light and basically perfect? This haircut! We love the two-tone look and how the shaggy pixie falls so perfectly. The volume on the top look great and keeps this from heading into dreaded bowl cut territory. Love it!