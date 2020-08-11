30 Tattoos for Anyone Who's Obsessed With Halloween

AngeloParente/Instagram
For some people, Halloween is a seasonal holiday, one that passes with the changing leaves and simply returns the following year. For others, Halloween isn't just a holiday -- it's a way of life. And what better way to show one's year-round dedication than a ghoulishly delightful tattoo? Halloween is full of fun symbols, icons, phrases, and stories. There are so many possibilities for things that make a good Halloween tattoo.
Tattoos and Halloween simply belong together. The "alternative" artform and "alternative" holiday seem to go hand in hand, as a lot of tattoos are based around counter culture imagery. For those obsessed with horror films, jack-o'-lanterns, and black cats, they should prepare to contact their tattoo artist soon, because they will definitely want some new ink after seeing these.
From ghosts and pumpkins to witches and spiderwebs, there are so many designs that are easy to customize and that represent the spookiest time of year.
Here are 30 Halloween-inspired tattoos that lovers of the holiday will want to show off all year long. Some people may even consider getting more than one!
And let us know -- which one is the best Halloween tat of all?
Spell Book1
Fans of the 1993 classic Hocus Pocus are sure to recognize this iconic imagery. It's the Sanderson sisters' spell book! With a creepy real eye embedded in its cover, this small arm piece is sure to give anyone chills.
Practical Magic2
The Sanderson sisters aren't the only witches worthy of body art! Let's not forget about Gillian and Sally Owens. The symbolism of this shoulder tattoo is related to a heartwarming line from Practical Magic. "But there are some things I know for certain: Always throw spilt salt over your left shoulder, keep rosemary by your garden gate, plant lavender for luck, and fall in love whenever you can."
Sally3
Fans of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas will recognize main character Sally in this gasp-worthy, brightly-hued arm piece by Lilian Raya, a tattoo artist in Mexico City. "I’ve been dying to do this character for so long!" she wrote alongside the post. She also asked for more female characters from Tim Burton. Fingers crossed!
Jack O'Lantern Finger4
For a subtle nod to a lifelong love of Halloween, there's no better way to go than by opting for a tiny tattoo. This teeny Jack O'Lantern made its way to a "spooky babe's" thumb. Check out the charming attention to detail. And straightforward black ink has its charm.
Bat Wings5
Perhaps this tattoo-rocker is a Batman or Batgirl fan. Or they're simply looking to channel the spooky, magnetic vibes of the nocturnal creature. Either way, they're clearly a fan of Halloween. This ankle tat is a simple, fun way to show their spirit.
Winifred6
What would Halloween be without Bette Midler's character Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus? Her character embodies the spooky, entertaining vibe of the holiday. It's no wonder plenty of Halloween lovers have opted to have her likeness tattooed on them. "Another Winifred! I try not to do the same design twice, but I’m always happy to draw an alternate version of something if some flash of mine has already been claimed," wrote the artist.
Halloween Illusions7
What's real? What's fake? Halloween often stirs us to think about the afterlife but other dimensions besides our own. This thought-provoking body art from Oregon-based tattoo artist Molly Vee has some vintage, feminine flair, as well as a nod to all things otherworldly.
Ghost and Pumpkin Tattoo8
A ghost and a pumpkin with a pop of bright orange. Oh my! This eerie piece by tattoo artist Angelo Parente is perfect for anyone who wants their body art to fully reflect the spirit of the spooky season. It's truly over-the-top!
The Headless Horseman9
Washington Irving's The Headless Horseman is a classic Halloween story that takes place in Sleepy Hollow. Traditional folklore holds that the Horseman was a Hessian trooper who was killed during the Battle of White Plains in 1776. But we also recognize the story as one told by Disney in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. This gasp-worthy, dramatic work by Angelo Parente encapsulates the imagery of the tale.
The Classic Jack-O'-Lantern10
Jack-o'-Lanterns are one of the most common symbols of Halloween. Of course, they make for a great tattoo. Add a feminine spin with flowers. Or step up the creepy factor with a moon, webs, and haunted house in the distance.
Beetlejuice Wisdom11
When it comes to Halloween movies, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice is a classic. It even landed on Broadway! This awesome tattoo combines some spooky imagery with one of the best quotes from the film. And just look at the detail on Barbara and Adam's eerie faces.
Trick 'r Treat12
"I know summer isn't over, but spooky season is here," wrote this Instagram user. This vibrant, colorful illustration is from the film Trick 'r Treat. Never heard of it? It's a 2007 American anthology horror film written and directed by Michael Dougherty. But really, what embodies a spooky holiday more than an an iconic horror film?
Pumpkaboo13
This is a great Halloween tattoo for Pokemon fans. Can we get him added to Pokemon Go?Pumpkaboo is just too adorable. And talk about the perfect ink for a Halloween lover!
Spiderwebs14
Spiderwebs make an awesome-looking design. They also happen to be a classic element of tattoos. In turn, they're perfect for anyone who wants a more "subtle" Halloween tattoo. Here are four variations of webs that look eerily elegant.
Queen Status15
For the most dedicated Halloween enthusiasts, claim a fitting title with this "Queen of Halloween" tattoo. The crowned pumpkin and bats are super-detailed. The imagery also works well with the text. Let's face it: Anyone with this much dedication to the holiday deserves a crown!
Black Kitty16
If one has a love for cats is as strong as a love for October 31, then this cute kitten may be just the ticket. It's classic imagery for this spooky holiday. Mystical black cats are the stars of the Halloween show, after all. And we love how the design also has a traditional feel.
Friends Who Poison Together ...17
These BFF tattoos are haunting in the best way. The pink and purple teacups of poison are both adorable and spooky. The aesthetic brings to mind the Disney film Coco, as well as Day of the Dead or Dia de Los Muertos. The Mexican holiday that usually falls around the same time as Halloween.
Ghost Life18
Sometimes the most obvious designs are the best. This little ghost makes a perfect ankle tattoo. The shading gives it dimension. And the red dots add some color.
When Sharon Needles Is Bae19
As the fabulously spooky drag queen Sharon Needles once said, "When in doubt, freak 'em out." And certainly this tattoo ought to freak 'em out. That is, in the best possible way. It's eye-catching any day -- as well as on all Halloweens to come.
Witch's Broom20
We don't know about all y'all, but broomsticks are definitely our preferred mode of transportation. Candy corn, stars, and smoke were added to give this some extra detail. The color is also jaw-dropping. Come, we fly!
Strolling Through Halloween Town Like ...21
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is definitely a Halloween classic. Plenty of people consider themselves lifelong fans of the cult classic. So, it wouldn't be unusual to gravitate to a Nightmare-inspired ink. This illustration of Jack Skellington with his trusty companion Zero is the cutest!
Hot & Dangerous22
This sassy tatt is great for beauty lovers who have an undeniable dark side. Who knew lipstick and a scythe could look so good together? So goth. That cobweb on the lipstick tube is the perfect spooky Halloween touch.
Tastes Like Poison23
Halloween art mixed with a Beyoncé quote? How could anyone possibly go wrong! We love how this tattoo looks like a truly devilish elixir. But it has a touch of humor, too.
Witches Only24
This witch tattoo is completely magical. Check out her outfit and the stars! And the cats and bats! All the details are perfectly placed.
Baby Bat25
Who says all Halloween tattoos have to be super spooky? This cute little bat looks like he's ready to give everyone a hug. Given that Halloween is very much a holiday to be celebrated by little ones, spooky body art can absolutely come with a bit of innocent flair. The heart is a sweet touch to boot.
Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus26
Brooms and black kitties! This glowing green and black tat is filled with gasp-worthy details. It has an in-your-face appeal while managing to remain whimsical. Check out the golden shimmer on the "hocus pocus" lettering.
Death's-Head Hawkmoth27
The death's-head hawkmoth is a real insect that gets its name from the skull-like marking on its thorax. So, of course the unusual creature makes a fitting Halloween symbol. It's a perfect choice for horror film lovers and film gurus in general. Hello, Silence of the Lambs.
Vampire Fangs28
Fake vampire fangs don't just belong in in the mouth. They can also look great on the arm. It's the perfect tiny tatt! #VampLife
Creepy Little Things29
A small finger tattoo can also be just as eye-catching as a bigger piece. These pumpkin and tooth tattoos are so much fun. Talk about festive imagery. That said, they're also perfectly creepy for Halloween lovers.
Hey, Michael30
Calling all Michael Myers fans! This is pretty scary. But it looks so awesome. Plus, that script is just beyond elegant.
