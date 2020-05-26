30 Gorgeous Cover-Up Tattoos Even Better Than the Original

While it's definitely an option to go the laser route and have the tattoo removed permanently, it's also an option to find the right artist who will be willing to work with anyone experiencing tattoo regret to make the previous tattoo a new work of art. It's incredible to see these transformations with nary a trace of the old work. Prepare to be blown away.
Read on for 30 tattoo cover ups that are so much better than the original art. There are so many reasons to get a cover up, and it's good to know that the end result can look as amazing as the tattoos in these photos do.
Of course, it's still important to carefully consider any new tattoo before making it a permanent addition to the body.... but for when those moments of regret strike, there's always a way to turn it into something even more beautiful.
Skillful design.1
Many people opt for getting musical note tattoos, but they don't always turn out exactly as we imagined they might. Using the swirls of the G-clef, this artist transformed and reimagined a simple note into this beautiful design.
Revival.2
This faded rose got a major upgrade with this gorgeous feather and birds tattoo. It looks so lovely adorning the foot and managed to replace a tattoo that was seriously showing signs of its age, creating something totally fresh.
Turn on the brights.3
Yes, it's totally possible to replace a black and white tattoo with something this bright and gorgeous! In fact, we'd never know what was hiding under those vibrant, beautiful flowers. This tattoo is quite the stunner.
Beyond infinity.4
The OG infinity tattoo was nice, though it happens to be a pretty common design that a lot of people choose to get in their younger years. Then, the next artist took it up a notch with a gorgeous floral design in triangle frame.
Go big.5
The sentiment of the original tattoo is beautiful, but the upgrade is an example of a beautiful work of art. We also love how it shows the process from taking the original tattoo and turning it into that gorgeous end product.
Re-bloom.6
Given how popular floral tattoos have been for decades, it's no surprise that some of them eventually need to be touched up, and this is a great example of that being done so well. This flower has entered a new season -- one with a brighter and bigger bloom.
Powerful statement.7
Though these symbols probably meant something to this person when they got the original tattoo, it looks like the new version is even more meaningful. We love the symbols being reimagined as a silhouette of a woman rising out of a lotus flower. Very zen.
Total revamp.8
Nothing spruces up a faded black tattoo more than a trio of red roses. We also are in love with the leaves! Adding so much color and detail makes it impossible to know that this is even a cover up to begin with, let alone what was underneath.
New focus.9
The original words definitely always hold true, but it's still a bummer to see how this foot tattoo simply didn't pass the test of time. Maybe better than the words itself, this mountain range and nature setting can make anyone "stay focused."
Ornate creation.10
While the cover-up is bigger and darker, there is something even more delicate and beautiful about the new design -- and at the same time, it's certainly more eye catching. It's a big piece to commit to, but it seriously looks like it's worth it.
Bigger and better.11
Flowers are great for cover-ups and this one looks fabulous. It's so hard not to admire all these stunning details! And fortunately, it seems like this was probably an easy one for the artist to achieve, since the original tattoo was so simple to work with.
Welcome Symbol.12
Pineapples are delicious, beautiful, and a welcome change to this originally faded symbol -- not to mention what a trendy fruit they've become in recent years! We love the use of shading and color for this cover-up.
Growing heart.13
A tiny simple black line heart tattoo blends beautifully into this new heart with flowers, and the new tattoo has ended up looking so much more vibrant and cohesive. There's definitely a right place and time for a black and white tattoo, but we love the colors used here.
Faded to fab.14
It's unclear if there was some lasering done or if the OG tattoo faded, but this new fox is just beyond fabulous. It's cool how this person still wanted a fox and ended up with a pretty sweet upgraded version. So gorgeous!
Upgrade.15
Here's another awesome example of someone who took their original, aging tattoo and created something even better out of it. Tattoos fade and this reimagined dragonfly seems like it will have more staying power.
From simple to stunning.16
Love and peace will always be what we need more of in this world, but we can say with certainty that this cover-up was an upgrade. This gorgeous flower, though, will always be "rooted" with that love and peace. Perfect.
Different kind of nest.17
This nesting doll with its bright and beautiful colors hides this very faded bird in flight. They're two totally different designs, and somehow, there's still absolutely no signs of the original in the brand new tattoo. We're definitely impressed!
New life.18
This is a most excellent way to cover up a heavy black tribal tattoo -- because yes, as this tattoo art shows, it can definitely be done by the right artist! The black rose has highlights of white to brighten it up a bit. Gorgeous.
Go for the bouquet.19
A bouquet of flowers makes a gorgeous tattoo -- and a perfect cover-up for almost anything, considering the fact that it can be as dark and elaborate as the artist needs to make it. In the end, it's such a beautiful design.
Transformation.20
Butterflies are symbolic of transformation, and this collection of butterflies certainly transformed this chili pepper tattoo... to the point that we'd never even guess a pepper was under there! Looks like the cover up did the job.
An Elaborate Rose21
The original tattoo featured a whale jumping out of the ocean, and the end result of this cover up ended up being something entirely different. We'd never know that the beach scene existed under this rose design, thanks to the gorgeous shading. All that's left is the little bit of yellow from the sun, but it blends in perfectly.
A Music Note Gone Wrong22
We'll admit that the original tattoo looked pretty rough -- in fact, we'd be surprised if it had actually been done by a professional, so it's no wonder that this person wanted to get something new on top of it. In the end, they got a rose and some leaf detailing, creating a beautiful piece of art.
In Full Bloom23
As much as we love a super simple tattoo, we have to admit that the cover up art wins here. Roses definitely seem to be a popular choice, but here, it looks unique as the rose is part of an umbrella design with many vibrant colors.
On The Wing24
Given that the original tattoo was so big, the artist was definitely presented with quite a challenge here... but they passed with flying colors! The wing that replaced the words "David Dei" had to be pretty big (and involved a lot of shading) but in the end, there was no sign of the original at all.
A Big Improvement25
This tattoo didn't entirely cover up the original, but it seems like it was actually meant to improve it, not hide it -- and it definitely achieved that goal. It's pretty common to want a tattoo that marks a significant date, and the new version was more elaborate, including some pretty white ink.
A Rose Instead of an Angel26
When this person was done having the word "angel" on their body, they swapped it out for a gorgeous, super vibrant rose instead that managed to make it look like the original tattoo was never there in the first place. So pretty!
Covering Up a Heartbeat27
No word on whether this person wanted this "best friend" tattoo covered up because it was the end of a friendship or they were tired of having this tattoo, but either way, mission accomplished! We'd never guess that heartbeat existed underneath this elaborate floral design.
No More Name28
Getting a name in a heart can sometimes end up being something that we regret, even if we were totally into it at the time. Fortunately, that's where cover up tattoos come in, like this one. This ornate flower made the original tattoo totally disappear, giving it a bold new look.
Old Hearts29
Speaking of names and words in hearts... here's another example of how beautifully they can be replaced! Where the faded, black and white ink used to be, there's now a heart shaped locket, rose, and key -- all perfectly shaded in the brightest colors that have undoubtedly made this tattoo a conversation piece.
Finger Tattoo30
Fortunately, this artist had a pretty good canvas to work with. Fingers are tiny, but so was this faded, simplistic tattoo. In the end, the person got a long, detailed rose on their finger that ended up hiding the original heart and cross design.