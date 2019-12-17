50 Matching Tattoos Sisters Can Get Together

50 Matching Tattoos Sisters Can Get Together
A sister is often a girl's first best friend, and although siblings may have some quarrels along the way, a sister is usually the first to offer up good advice and to lend a shoulder to cry on. (Plus, her closet is always the best to raid when in need of something to wear, right?) Sister tattoos are the ultimate way of capturing that unique bond, and they are a wonderful way to display how much that sisterly love means to the ladies who get them.

Identical tattoos, connecting ones, or just ones that complement each other really well are all options for sisters who want to say it with ink.

When it comes down to it, a sister will have one's back more than most people, and that's a special thing to acknowledge. No matter how old we get or how many fights we get into, sisterhood is a precious thing. Tattoos are a fun way to symbolize any relationship, and if two sisters are open to the idea, then why not go for it? Whether they're into quote tattoos, feminist symbols, or art deco designs, there are so many options for sisters to explore together. 

For inspiration, sisters can look to symbols and styles that mean a lot to them, find a design that they both love, or even create their own unique and beautiful emblem. All of the sister tattoos we found are so cool, sisters may even want to choose more than one! 

Take a look at these 50 matching sister tattoos, and share favorites with Sis.


soulblack_tattooist

  • Lion Mandala Sister Tattoos

    1
    lion sister tattoo
    shelley_silas/Instagram

    Sisters who get tattooed together roar together? OK, maybe that's a little cheesy sounding, but these tattoos most certainly are not. These gorgeously decorated lions feature a mandala crown, making them more magical.

  • Constellation Sister Tattoos

    2
    constellation sister tattoo
    leannamarie91/Instagram

    Sisters are in tune on a cosmic level. These sisters got matching constellation tattoos for the astrological sign Cancer. We love this idea -- simple yet powerful.

  • 'Bee's Knees' Sister Tattoos

    3
    bee's knees matching sister tattoos
    tanvandenbroek/Instagram

    We're in love with this design and cute turn of phrase! The fact that these three sisters are the bee's knees is beyond a doubt. They are also made of strong stuff for picking such a painful place for a tattoo!

  • Connecting Butterfly Sister Tattoos

    4
    matching butterfly tattoos
    mebean/Instagram

    These sisters share a bond -- and a gorgeous, colorful butterfly tattoo with a different color scheme on each half. We love a tattoo that celebrates the magic of what can happen when sisters get together.

  • Lovely Leaves Sister Tattoos

    5
    leaves matching sister tattoos
    tauntontattooco/Instagram

    This organic design is super pretty, timeless, and a perfect homage to the "family tree." The simple lines and design are sure to stand as a testament to this lifelong sisterly bond.  

  • Stick Figure Sister Tattoos

    6
    sister tattoo stick figures
    inmateharley/Instagram

    Stick figure sisters with red heart mouths talking on the phone while wearing sweet triangle dresses? It doesn't get cuter than that. Sign us up for this one!

  • "No Matter What" Sister Tattoos

    7
    matching no matter what sister tattoos
    nikki_sticks_tattoo/Instagram

    What an important reminder for all women, not just biological sisters, to have. No matter what. No matter where. No matter when. Sisters are always there for us. Yes!

  • Luna Moth Sister Tattoos

    8
    luna moth matching sister tattoos
    knux_studio/Instagram

    The luna moth makes an incredible tattoo -- a beautiful symbol of rebirth -- and it looks gorgeous when tattooed on sisters. It's a wonderful way to remind one's self that no matter how testy things get, there is always a chance of forgiveness. 

  • Pinky Promise Sister Tattoos

    9
    pinky promise sister tattoos
    joca182tattooart/Instagram

    Sisters start making pinky promises to each other when they are little kids -- and it never gets old. This tattoo couldn't be more on point.

  • Perfect Initials Sister Tattoos

    10
    initial sister tattoos
    moonstonetombstone/Instagram

    These sisters got tattoos of each other's first and middle initials in a clean and simple font. We love the back-of-the-arm placement.

  • XO Sister Tattoos

    11
    xo sister tattoos
    chels_warren95/Instagram

    A simple idea can be simply perfect. Hugs and kisses are symbols of sisterly love!  It's a simple tattoo but certainly makes a huge, loving statement. 

  • PB&J Sister Tattoos

    12
    peanut butter and jelly sister tattoos
    csplooftattoo/Instagram

    The cute factor is extremely high with this peanut butter and jelly talking-on-the-phone tattoo. These sisters are not only connected, but they share a fun sense of humor.

  • Dotted Sister Tattoos

    13
    dot sister tattoos
    alluringdivas/Instagram

    These four sisters all had four dots tattooed on them. Each one had a dot that was larger, which symbolized their place in birth order. This idea can be done with stars or other symbols too. The dots look simple and beautiful.

  • 'Keep It Secret' Sister Tattoos

    14
    keep it secret sister tattoo
    emilie.valeur/Instagram

    This might be the perfect idea for fantasy-loving sisters. The Lord of the Rings line, "Keep it secret. Keep it safe," works beautifully as a sisterly vow. We also love the typewriter font.

  • High Fivin' Cats Sister Tattoos

    15
    cat high five sister tattoo
    jessicaeverett22/Instagram

    Coolest cats tattoo around? We sure think so! Cool sisters came up with this idea. We'll definitely high-five to this quirky and adorable tattoo.

  • Fingers Crossed Sister Tattoos

    16
    fingers crossed sister tattoos
    .ashhh.tatts/Instagram

    Sisters are each other's lucky stars; they are secret keepers and promise makers. That is why we love these matching fingers-crossed tattoos made for lil sis and big sis.

  • Third Eye Sister Tattoos

    17
    third eye sister tattoos
    milene__bou/Instagram

    An eye tattoo is said to possess a magical quality, and we love these wrist "third eyes" -- perfect when together as a pair. And frankly, perfect apart too. After all, our sisters don't miss a thing.

  • Three Birds Sister Tattoos

    18
    three birds sister tattoos
    vickajolee/Instagram

    Tattoos for three sisters of three birds perfectly in flight. These girls will take each other along wherever life happens to take them!

  • Blue Flower Sister Tattoos

    19
    flower sister tattoos
    vandrolangotattoo/Instagram

    A flower is a classic sister tattoo -- but with the absence of a traditional black outline. We love the watercolor feel of the blue flower and the green stem spelling out the word "sister." 

  • Symbolic Sister Tattoos

    20
    sister tattoo
    mr_tot_tattooer/Instagram

    Sisters can create their own magical symbol. To go bold, tattoo it on a finger. This idea and design is lovely. We love that these two picked such a personal and sweet symbol. 

  • Harry Potter Sister Tattoos

    21
    Harry Potter Sister Tattoos
    mrs.m.a.s/Instagram

    For any siblings that bond over Harry Potter, these matching tattoos are perfect! And how cute is this picture? We hope they travel back to Hogwarts many, many more times over the course of their lives.

  • Hand Quote Sister Tattoos

    22
    Hand Quote Sister Tattoos
    joannamroman/Instagram

    A sister can provide the perfect balance between wildness and safety. These quotes are so sweet, and they complement each other perfectly!

  • "Side-by-Side" Sister Tattoos

    23
    Side by Side Sister Tattoos
    mosnerova.kristyna/Instagram

    "Side by side or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by the heart." This quote is beautiful. And we are really mesmerized by that adorable illustration.

  • Beach Sister Tattoos

    24
    Beach Sister Tattoos
    cihanpohrenk/Instagram

    These minimalist sunset tattoos are really nice for sisters who enjoy beach days together. It's simple line work that looks so stunning!

  • Lotus Flower Sister Tattoos

    25
    Lotus Flower Sister Tattoos
    boginka6453/Instagram

    These matching lotus flower designs are gorgeous. We love the incorporation of the hearts, infinity signs, and zodiac signs. Very clever!

  • Fingerprint Heart Sister Tattoos

    26
    Fingerprint Heart Sister Tattoos
    michaelaschinwald/Instagram

    These little hearts are cute and simple. They're ultra-personalized because each sister's heart uses the other's fingerprints! 

  • Minnie Mouse Sister Tattoos

    27
    Minnie Mouse Sister Tattoos
    labischita/Instagram

    These small Minnie Mouse tattoos are so adorable in the way they turn into a lifeline and then write out the word "sisters." Such a cute way to incorporate a shared interest.

  • Single Rose Sister Tattoos

    28
    Single Rose Sister Tattoos
    courtneysouthern__/Instagram

    A single rose is a popular tattoo idea, but the way these ladies turned the stem into the word "sister" makes it extra special. It's simple and elegant. 

  • Cherry Blossom Sister Tattoos

    29
    Cherry Blossom Sister Tattoos
    donpandatattoo/Instagram

    Cherry blossoms are already pretty on their own, but this combination of cherry blossoms makes for really fantastic tattoos. It's so cool how it looks like a sketch that flows from one sister's shoulder to the other's.

  • Shaded Hearts Sister Tattoos

    30
    Shaded Hearts Sister Tattoos
    valiqakhan/Instagram

    This Instagram user wrote: "The Khan sisters are bonded by blood and now, by ink. The shaded hearts represent birth order." We LOVE it! 

  • Night Sky Sister Tattoos

    31
    Night Sky Sister Tattoos
    brookeycookey333/Instagram

    This cute illustration features two sisters looking up at the moon together. It's sweet and sentimental, and the black ink tattoo is really awesome. 

  • Tree Sister Tattoos

    32
    Tree Sister Tattoos
    rakingpie/Instagram

    These sisters look too cute with their matching family trees! One of them took to Instagram to share: "21 years ago, we got our ears pierced together. Yesterday, we fulfilled a dream and got tattoos together."

  • Rainy Day Sister Tattoos

    33
    Rainy Day Sister Tattoos
    tattoojune/Instagram

    These watercolor illustrations are so artistic, they look like they're straight out of a storybook. We bet these sisters love their matching ink! 

  • Sun & Moon Sister Tattoos

    34
    Sun & Moon Sister Tattoos
    mackennakatherinejohnstone/Instagram

    Sun and moon tattoos are a nice way to coordinate while still having different art pieces. These designs have a lot of detailed line work and look amazing next to each other! 

  • Powerpuff Girls Sister Tattoos

    35
    Powerpuff Girls Sister Tattoos
    madskulltattoo/Instagram

    This late '90s/early 2000s cartoon is a cult classic! The sisters had the best idea by tattooing their favorite Powerpuff Girls characters on them! And it's really cute how they all got them in nearly the same spot.

  • Infinity Sign Sister Tattoos

    36
    Infinity Sign Sister Tattoos
    jillcblair/Instagram

    Infinity signs are always a sweet idea for loved ones, thanks to their representation of undying love. These designs incorporate feathers with their titles of "big sister" and "little sister."

  • "One of Two" Sister Tattoos

    37
    womandk/Instagram

    Sisters are often two halves of a whole, so this quote idea is adorable! Each sister got "one of two" in cursive, and it led to super cute matching minimalist tattoos. 

  • Initial Sister Tattoos

    38
    Initial Sister Tattoos
    nikkimoon_tattoos/Instagram

    These mandala designs were personalized by adding each sister's first initial to each outside point (plus a heart at the top). We totally love this idea!

  • Flamingo Matching Sister Tattoos

    39
    Flamingo Matching Sister Tattoos
    tattoodotcom/Instagram

    The colors of these flamingo designs are so vibrant and fun! And we really like how each sister made the background of the design her own. 

  • Hand Drawn Hearts Matching Sister Tattoos

    40
    Hand Drawn Hearts Matching Sister Tattoos
    dotsandneedles/Instagram

    These small minimalist hearts are extra special because the sisters drew each other's hearts for the tattoos. That is such a cute idea!

  • Angel Wings Matching Sister Tattoos

    41
    Angel Wings Matching Sister Tattoos
    inkedbynorth/Instagram

    There are so many ways to honor faith for families that follow that tradition. These sisters got micro tattoos of angel wings together. Very simple and sweet. 

  • Witchy Matching Sister Tattoos

    42
    Witchy Matching Sister Tattoos
    devonannasmith/Instagram

    These hand-and-snake tattoos match really well, but each has its own unique spin. The snakes are designed differently and one has a sun, whereas the other has a moon. Very mystical!

  • Italian Matching Sister Tattoos

    43
    Italian Matching Sister Tattoos
    shaina.chavda/Instagram

    A cool way to incorporate a family's heritage into a matching sister tattoo is to use language. These say "big sister" and "little sister" in Italian. 

  • Morse Code Matching Sister Tattoos

    44
    Morse Code Matching Sister Tattoos
    ashley_girard92/Instagram

    Sisters can tattoo secret messages on each other! These sisters used morse code to create their cool matching tattoos. We bet these two gave their parents a run for their money back in the day with their secret scheming! 

  • "Sister" Hearts Matching Sister Tattoos

    45
    soulblack_tattooist

    The word "sisters" (of course) can always work for matching sister tattoos, and we love how this one was designed. The outline of the heart was incorporated into the lettering seamlessly and stylishly.

  • Little Whale Matching Sister Tattoos

    46
    Little Whale Matching Sister Tattoos
    nikolnovohradska/Instagram

    These little whale illustrations are cute on their own, but together they're a matching pair! It's a fun idea for an older sister to get a slightly bigger animal design than her younger sister.

  • Matching Skull Sister Tattoos

    47
    Skull Matching Sister Tattoos
    metal_euphoria/Instagram

    These skulls are pretty cool tattoo designs that exude strength and resilience. The flowers give them a nice feminine edge, and it looks great on both of these ladies!

  • Cherry Blossom Matching Sister Tattoos

    48
    Cherry Blossom Matching Sister Tattoos
    inkbylinda/Instagram

    These mirroring leg tattoos are so pretty. Although cherry blossoms are often seen in shades of pink, these black ink ones are just as gorgeous!

  • Watercolor Birds Matching Sister Tattoos

    49
    Watercolor Birds Matching Sister Tattoos
    joy_watercolortatoo/Instagram

    These matching birds came out fantastically! We love how the tattoos are the same design with different color schemes. They both look stunning, and it's really sweet how they're kind of facing each other. 

  • Floral Collage Matching Sister Tattoos

    50
    Floral Collage Matching Sister Tattoos
    goglucaliss/Instagram

    The combination of different flowers and leaves in this tattoo is really strategic, and the rounded shape of the design looks so good placed on the shoulder. The shading and line work is also very impressive. These sisters look great!

