50 Matching Tattoos Sisters Can Get Together



A sister is often a girl's first best friend, and although siblings may have some quarrels along the way, a sister is usually the first to offer up good advice and to lend a shoulder to cry on. (Plus, her closet is always the best to raid when in need of something to wear, right?) Sister tattoos are the ultimate way of capturing that unique bond, and they are a wonderful way to display how much that sisterly love means to the ladies who get them.

Identical tattoos, connecting ones, or just ones that complement each other really well are all options for sisters who want to say it with ink.



When it comes down to it, a sister will have one's back more than most people, and that's a special thing to acknowledge. No matter how old we get or how many fights we get into, sisterhood is a precious thing. Tattoos are a fun way to symbolize any relationship, and if two sisters are open to the idea, then why not go for it? Whether they're into quote tattoos, feminist symbols, or art deco designs, there are so many options for sisters to explore together.



For inspiration, sisters can look to symbols and styles that mean a lot to them, find a design that they both love, or even create their own unique and beautiful emblem. All of the sister tattoos we found are so cool, sisters may even want to choose more than one!



Take a look at these 50 matching sister tattoos, and share favorites with Sis.



