50 Matching Tattoos Sisters Can Get Together

Identical tattoos, connecting ones, or just ones that complement each other really well are all options for sisters who want to say it with ink.
When it comes down to it, a sister will have one's back more than most people, and that's a special thing to acknowledge. No matter how old we get or how many fights we get into, sisterhood is a precious thing. Tattoos are a fun way to symbolize any relationship, and if two sisters are open to the idea, then why not go for it? Whether they're into quote tattoos, feminist symbols, or art deco designs, there are so many options for sisters to explore together.
For inspiration, sisters can look to symbols and styles that mean a lot to them, find a design that they both love, or even create their own unique and beautiful emblem. All of the sister tattoos we found are so cool, sisters may even want to choose more than one!
Take a look at these 50 matching sister tattoos, and share favorites with Sis.
Lion Mandala Sister Tattoos1
Sisters who get tattooed together roar together? OK, maybe that's a little cheesy sounding, but these tattoos most certainly are not. These gorgeously decorated lions feature a mandala crown, making them more magical.
Constellation Sister Tattoos2
Sisters are in tune on a cosmic level. These sisters got matching constellation tattoos for the astrological sign Cancer. We love this idea -- simple yet powerful.
'Bee's Knees' Sister Tattoos3
We're in love with this design and cute turn of phrase! The fact that these three sisters are the bee's knees is beyond a doubt. They are also made of strong stuff for picking such a painful place for a tattoo!
Connecting Butterfly Sister Tattoos4
These sisters share a bond -- and a gorgeous, colorful butterfly tattoo with a different color scheme on each half. We love a tattoo that celebrates the magic of what can happen when sisters get together.
Lovely Leaves Sister Tattoos5
This organic design is super pretty, timeless, and a perfect homage to the "family tree." The simple lines and design are sure to stand as a testament to this lifelong sisterly bond.
Stick Figure Sister Tattoos6
Stick figure sisters with red heart mouths talking on the phone while wearing sweet triangle dresses? It doesn't get cuter than that. Sign us up for this one!
"No Matter What" Sister Tattoos7
What an important reminder for all women, not just biological sisters, to have. No matter what. No matter where. No matter when. Sisters are always there for us. Yes!
Luna Moth Sister Tattoos8
The luna moth makes an incredible tattoo -- a beautiful symbol of rebirth -- and it looks gorgeous when tattooed on sisters. It's a wonderful way to remind one's self that no matter how testy things get, there is always a chance of forgiveness.
Pinky Promise Sister Tattoos9
Sisters start making pinky promises to each other when they are little kids -- and it never gets old. This tattoo couldn't be more on point.
Perfect Initials Sister Tattoos10
These sisters got tattoos of each other's first and middle initials in a clean and simple font. We love the back-of-the-arm placement.
XO Sister Tattoos11
A simple idea can be simply perfect. Hugs and kisses are symbols of sisterly love! It's a simple tattoo but certainly makes a huge, loving statement.
PB&J Sister Tattoos12
The cute factor is extremely high with this peanut butter and jelly talking-on-the-phone tattoo. These sisters are not only connected, but they share a fun sense of humor.
Dotted Sister Tattoos13
These four sisters all had four dots tattooed on them. Each one had a dot that was larger, which symbolized their place in birth order. This idea can be done with stars or other symbols too. The dots look simple and beautiful.
'Keep It Secret' Sister Tattoos14
This might be the perfect idea for fantasy-loving sisters. The Lord of the Rings line, "Keep it secret. Keep it safe," works beautifully as a sisterly vow. We also love the typewriter font.
High Fivin' Cats Sister Tattoos15
Coolest cats tattoo around? We sure think so! Cool sisters came up with this idea. We'll definitely high-five to this quirky and adorable tattoo.
Fingers Crossed Sister Tattoos16
Sisters are each other's lucky stars; they are secret keepers and promise makers. That is why we love these matching fingers-crossed tattoos made for lil sis and big sis.
Third Eye Sister Tattoos17
An eye tattoo is said to possess a magical quality, and we love these wrist "third eyes" -- perfect when together as a pair. And frankly, perfect apart too. After all, our sisters don't miss a thing.
Three Birds Sister Tattoos18
Tattoos for three sisters of three birds perfectly in flight. These girls will take each other along wherever life happens to take them!
Blue Flower Sister Tattoos19
A flower is a classic sister tattoo -- but with the absence of a traditional black outline. We love the watercolor feel of the blue flower and the green stem spelling out the word "sister."
Symbolic Sister Tattoos20
Sisters can create their own magical symbol. To go bold, tattoo it on a finger. This idea and design is lovely. We love that these two picked such a personal and sweet symbol.
Harry Potter Sister Tattoos21
For any siblings that bond over Harry Potter, these matching tattoos are perfect! And how cute is this picture? We hope they travel back to Hogwarts many, many more times over the course of their lives.
Hand Quote Sister Tattoos22
A sister can provide the perfect balance between wildness and safety. These quotes are so sweet, and they complement each other perfectly!
"Side-by-Side" Sister Tattoos23
"Side by side or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by the heart." This quote is beautiful. And we are really mesmerized by that adorable illustration.
Beach Sister Tattoos24
These minimalist sunset tattoos are really nice for sisters who enjoy beach days together. It's simple line work that looks so stunning!
Lotus Flower Sister Tattoos25
These matching lotus flower designs are gorgeous. We love the incorporation of the hearts, infinity signs, and zodiac signs. Very clever!
Fingerprint Heart Sister Tattoos26
These little hearts are cute and simple. They're ultra-personalized because each sister's heart uses the other's fingerprints!
Minnie Mouse Sister Tattoos27
These small Minnie Mouse tattoos are so adorable in the way they turn into a lifeline and then write out the word "sisters." Such a cute way to incorporate a shared interest.
Single Rose Sister Tattoos28
A single rose is a popular tattoo idea, but the way these ladies turned the stem into the word "sister" makes it extra special. It's simple and elegant.
Cherry Blossom Sister Tattoos29
Cherry blossoms are already pretty on their own, but this combination of cherry blossoms makes for really fantastic tattoos. It's so cool how it looks like a sketch that flows from one sister's shoulder to the other's.
Shaded Hearts Sister Tattoos30
This Instagram user wrote: "The Khan sisters are bonded by blood and now, by ink. The shaded hearts represent birth order." We LOVE it!
Night Sky Sister Tattoos31
This cute illustration features two sisters looking up at the moon together. It's sweet and sentimental, and the black ink tattoo is really awesome.
Tree Sister Tattoos32
These sisters look too cute with their matching family trees! One of them took to Instagram to share: "21 years ago, we got our ears pierced together. Yesterday, we fulfilled a dream and got tattoos together."
Rainy Day Sister Tattoos33
These watercolor illustrations are so artistic, they look like they're straight out of a storybook. We bet these sisters love their matching ink!
Sun & Moon Sister Tattoos34
Sun and moon tattoos are a nice way to coordinate while still having different art pieces. These designs have a lot of detailed line work and look amazing next to each other!
Powerpuff Girls Sister Tattoos35
This late '90s/early 2000s cartoon is a cult classic! The sisters had the best idea by tattooing their favorite Powerpuff Girls characters on them! And it's really cute how they all got them in nearly the same spot.
Infinity Sign Sister Tattoos36
Infinity signs are always a sweet idea for loved ones, thanks to their representation of undying love. These designs incorporate feathers with their titles of "big sister" and "little sister."
"One of Two" Sister Tattoos37
Sisters are often two halves of a whole, so this quote idea is adorable! Each sister got "one of two" in cursive, and it led to super cute matching minimalist tattoos.
Initial Sister Tattoos38
These mandala designs were personalized by adding each sister's first initial to each outside point (plus a heart at the top). We totally love this idea!
Flamingo Matching Sister Tattoos39
The colors of these flamingo designs are so vibrant and fun! And we really like how each sister made the background of the design her own.
Hand Drawn Hearts Matching Sister Tattoos40
These small minimalist hearts are extra special because the sisters drew each other's hearts for the tattoos. That is such a cute idea!
Angel Wings Matching Sister Tattoos41
There are so many ways to honor faith for families that follow that tradition. These sisters got micro tattoos of angel wings together. Very simple and sweet.
Witchy Matching Sister Tattoos42
These hand-and-snake tattoos match really well, but each has its own unique spin. The snakes are designed differently and one has a sun, whereas the other has a moon. Very mystical!
Italian Matching Sister Tattoos43
A cool way to incorporate a family's heritage into a matching sister tattoo is to use language. These say "big sister" and "little sister" in Italian.
Morse Code Matching Sister Tattoos44
Sisters can tattoo secret messages on each other! These sisters used morse code to create their cool matching tattoos. We bet these two gave their parents a run for their money back in the day with their secret scheming!
"Sister" Hearts Matching Sister Tattoos45
The word "sisters" (of course) can always work for matching sister tattoos, and we love how this one was designed. The outline of the heart was incorporated into the lettering seamlessly and stylishly.
Little Whale Matching Sister Tattoos46
These little whale illustrations are cute on their own, but together they're a matching pair! It's a fun idea for an older sister to get a slightly bigger animal design than her younger sister.
Matching Skull Sister Tattoos47
These skulls are pretty cool tattoo designs that exude strength and resilience. The flowers give them a nice feminine edge, and it looks great on both of these ladies!
Cherry Blossom Matching Sister Tattoos48
These mirroring leg tattoos are so pretty. Although cherry blossoms are often seen in shades of pink, these black ink ones are just as gorgeous!
Watercolor Birds Matching Sister Tattoos49
These matching birds came out fantastically! We love how the tattoos are the same design with different color schemes. They both look stunning, and it's really sweet how they're kind of facing each other.
Floral Collage Matching Sister Tattoos50
The combination of different flowers and leaves in this tattoo is really strategic, and the rounded shape of the design looks so good placed on the shoulder. The shading and line work is also very impressive. These sisters look great!