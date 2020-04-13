50 Mother-Daughter Tattoos That Celebrate an Unbreakable Bond



We mothers and daughters go through a lot with one another. We have an unbreakable bond, an understanding of each other like no one else ever could. We are each other's best friends and confidants, our safety, our home. For that reason, getting a mother-daughter tattoo seems like the perfect way to honor that relationship. Mother-daughter relationships are definitely worth celebrating if both parties are up for it.

Getting matching ink is a big commitment, but the nice thing is that a mom isn't like a boyfriend, or even a regular friend -- she's someone who will always be there when needed (and sometimes even when she's not, because she loves her kid). The bond between a mother and daughter is so special, and when someone is lucky enough to have a really close relationship with her mom, why not go ahead and celebrate it?

After looking through all of these lovely mother-daughter tattoos, I am inspired to check with my own mom to see if she wants to get one. And if she goes for it, I'm booking the appointments ASAP! Be careful -- these photos might make everyone want one, too.



Orchardcitytattoocompany/Instagram, tiannarae11/Instagram, mermaid_love94/Instagram