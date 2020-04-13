50 Mother-Daughter Tattoos That Celebrate an Unbreakable Bond

More from CafeMom: 50 Daddy-Daughter Tattoos Every Daddy's Girl Needs to Get
Getting matching ink is a big commitment, but the nice thing is that a mom isn't like a boyfriend, or even a regular friend -- she's someone who will always be there when needed (and sometimes even when she's not, because she loves her kid). The bond between a mother and daughter is so special, and when someone is lucky enough to have a really close relationship with her mom, why not go ahead and celebrate it?
After looking through all of these lovely mother-daughter tattoos, I am inspired to check with my own mom to see if she wants to get one. And if she goes for it, I'm booking the appointments ASAP! Be careful -- these photos might make everyone want one, too.
Orchardcitytattoocompany/Instagram, tiannarae11/Instagram, mermaid_love94/Instagram
-
Celtic Knot1
While traveling in Ireland together, Bri and her mom got tattoos to commemorate the experience. It's the trinity, the Celtic knot, and so pretty.
-
Rune on Fingers2
Mom definitely approved of her daughter's first tattoo. The two got matching symbolic runes on their fingers. It is a magical, private way to celebrate that special bond.
-
-
Sun & Moon3
Tattoos done with someone else don't have to match. This mother and daughter are like night and day -- well, at least when it comes to their tattoos. We love how they are different, yet created in the same style. So sweet.
-
'I Love You More'4
OK, this one has me a bit teary-eyed. Inked in the other's handwriting, this mom and daughter really captured my heart with their incredible tattoos. What a special way to remind each other how much she is loved.
-
-
Butterfly Wings5
This mom and daughter decided on getting the monarch butterfly to honor the matriarch of their family -- Grandma. Each has a full butterfly tattoo, but they can also put them together like they did here. Love.
-
Three Birds6
What more special than a mother/daughter tattoo? Four of them! I adore bird tattoos, and these "three little birds" tattooed on three daughters, along with on the arm of their mother, make this ink even more special.
-
-
Infinity7
We'll always see our wrist tattoos, so what better way to connect with our moms than by getting matching infinity symbols? We already know a mother and daughter bond is one that lasts forever, so what could be more fitting?
-
Extra Symbolic8
This beautiful symbol is a NEDA tattoo -- NEDA stands for the National Eating Disorder Association. It's a symbol of recovery, and how lovely that this mother and daughter both have this tattoo (done at Orchard City Tattoo Company) to show their support for each other.
-
-
Matching Hamsas9
These matching, intricate hamsa tattoos are perfect for mom and daughter. They symbolize protection -- and a mom and daughter who are protective over each other.
-
All About 'Her'10
These tattoos are simply the sweetest. With a simple word, these two show who really rules their hearts. And they prove we don't need anything elaborate to make a big statement of love.
-
-
Roses & Butterflies11
Go big or go home! These tattoos subtly say just how precious each one is to the other with a design that stands on its own, too. I adore the placement of these tattoos -- a sweet butterfly on their shoulders with a gorgeous rose.
-
Mother & Daughter Stick Figures12
Many moms and daughters rely on phone convos to stay in touch, so this adorable stick figure tattoo idea couldn't be cuter. No matter how far away they are, they are always connected.
-
-
Orchids13
Tattooed by artist Matt Headley in Kansas, these orchids were done on Mother's Day. What a perfect what to show mom that you'll love her forever. Aww!
-
'To the Moon & Back'14
Done by Dawn Webb of Paradise Tattoo in Florida, these sweet moon tattoos have one of the best parent/child sayings ever. Who needs a rustic sign with the saying when they can have this gorgeous reminder instead?
-
-
Smile15
The amazing mom here is the one who suggested she and her daughter get this sweet tattoo. It's a beautiful way for each of these women to remind themselves that happy times are always just around the bend. I'm smiling just looking at it.
-
Birds in Flight16
Some mother and daughter relationships are so symbiotic they are just an extension of one another. I love how this flock of birds travels from mother to daughter -- amazing placement by tattoo artist AJ at Brave Soul Studio in Maine.
-
-
Sweet Mini Tattoo17
While counting down the days to her wedding, this daughter and her mom got these matching butterfly tattoos since they would no longer be sharing a last name. But they will forever share this.
-
Tiny Hearts18
The tiny hearts tattooed behind this mother's and daughter's ears are so delicate and pretty. I love the simple, but powerful statement a tiny tattoo can really have -- especially when it has such a deep meaning.
-
-
Sunshine.19
These stunning mother-daughter tattoos were done by Matty Tattz and Holly Green at SkinFlix Tattooz in Northampton, Pennsylvania. Who needs a Hallmark card when we can get a tattoo like this? Love it!
-
Anchors for Generations20
This anchor is a tattoo that three generations decided to get. First, mom and her two daughters got it, and then grandma (who is 67 years young) decided to get her anchor the following week. I love the slight differences in each one, yet they are all one another's anchor.
-
-
Fingerprint on the Heart21
This is literally a one-of-a-kind tattoo. Tattoo artist Sean Miller of Relentless Tattoo Company in Buffalo, New York, created these special tattoos for a mom and her daughter.
-
A Sweet Melody22
With the lyrics of a timeless song parents often sing to their little ones, these simple tattoos allow a mom and daughter to remain individuals while staying connected.
-
-
Signs & Symbols23
Nothing bonds a mother to her daughters quite like a meaningful tattoo, especially one that looks culturally and spiritually significant.
-
A Rose by Any Other Name...24
Roses aren't just for the romantic. These meaningful floral pieces carry an important message of love between a mother and daughter.
-
-
A Promise25
Mother and daughter relationships are always evolving, And when getting to a certain age, moms and their daughters finally become best friends -- and there's nothing cooler than that.
-
A Shared Passion26
When a passion is shared with Mama, why not commemorate it forever with a tattoo? This subtle design is a nod to Alfred Hitchcock's horror film The Birds -- a "spooky" passion the mom passed to her daughter.
-
-
Happy Hobbies27
Moms teach us so much, and how to excel at pastimes is just one of them. We love this deeply personal tattoo. We can't imagine how many hours these two bonded over a pair of knitting needles.
-
Tea Time28
Always make time for mom ... and don't forget to share a cup of tea with her! These two certainly won't ever forget with their lifelong reminders.
-
-
Hold Tightly29
Never let go with these gorgeous and elegant matching hand tattoos. I love the bold black and white outline here -- it is traditional yet striking.
-
A Wise Choice30
Women often get their wisdom from their mamas, and what better way to honor that than with a tattoo of the cutest, wisest animal out there?
-
-
Mama Bear31
A mama bear will always protect her cub, and this tattoo is a forever reminder of that fierce love. The galaxy coloring that fills this design is a gorgeous touch.
-
Sunny Days32
What grows more than flowers? A mother's love for her daughter -- Every. Single. Day. These heartfelt sunflowers are a cheery reminder of that.
-
-
Flowers Say It All33
Daughters stem from their mothers, and this tattoo set perfectly represents that special bond.
-
Knowing One's Roots34
If mama is the one who keeps the family grounded, this tattoo perfectly encapsulates how deep the roots of her love go. I just love how this design flows and its gorgeous placement.
-
-
Simple Beauty35
Sometimes the most subtle pieces speak the loudest. We love the bold lines and delicate designs this mother-daughter duo chose.
-
Unlocking Love36
The key to a mother's heart? Her daughter. It's a simple yet ornate reminder that each of these women have someone who can unlock their inner love and beauty.
-
-
Outlines37
Clearly this tatted duo just had to make some space for one another. A mother and daughter can always fill love in to each other's hearts.
-
If Called Upon...38
When a daughter leaves her mother's house, some of the most precious moments happen when they call one another. What a perfect way to remind themselves that the other is just a phone call away.
-
-
Little Bird39
This detailed and colorful tattoo is so gorgeous, moms and daughters of all tastes can appreciate it. We love the heart string the hummingbird is carrying, showing that love is with them wherever they go.
-
Pinky Promise...40
When a daughter's heart belongs to her mother (and vice versa), the heart can never truly break. This is perfect for the mother and daughter duo who want a subtle matching tattoo.
-
-
Perfectly Proud41
Daughters and mothers don't just share a family, they share a cultural history. This tattoo perfectly shows off their pride in both.
-
Disney Delight42
Kids and their parents often have a bond through Disney. Mother-daughter pairings are rare in Disney, so this makes this sweet tattoo all the more purrrrfect.
-
-
Sweet Swings43
This tattoo perfectly shows how in sync moms and daughters can be, no matter where they are in the world. The swing on the moon is just a magical way to commemorate that.
-
Lovely Lyrics44
This Carole King song became a mother-daughter anthem thanks to Gilmore Girls, and turns out it also serves as a pretty sweet tattoo. I love the placement too -- right over the heart.
-
-
To Infinity...45
Much like a tattoo, a mother and daughter bond lasts forever. The added favorite flower of each is such a special touch to this classic tattoo.
-
Bold & Beautiful46
There is no denying how cool this tattoo is. The gorgeous design is as beautiful as it is strong. I love that these women weren't afraid to make a cool and striking statement.
-
-
Lunar Love47
When mothers and daughters love each other to the moon and back, it deserves a sweet commemorative tattoo. The style and design are absolutely dreamy!
-
Dream Big48
If a mother nurtures and inspires her daughter's dreams, this tattoo is just perfect. And it is the perfect way to honor women who support each other in their dreams and ambitions always.
-
-
Cutie Cranes49
There is something undeniably poetic about this simple tattoo, and we can only imagine what it means to the women who inked it.
-
Beyond the Stars50
We love how this tattoo just exudes positive female power. What a special bond these two must have. It's such a witchy and wonderful tattoo, we know these two share a magical relationship.
-
-
Pin It!51
Save these mother-daughter tattoos to your Pinterest boards to gain some inspiration for your next tattoos with your moms/daughter!