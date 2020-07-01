16 At-Home Fourth of July Nail Art Designs Anyone Can Do

Happy almost Fourth of July! This glitzy, sparkly holiday is a perfect time to bust out your inner nail art vixen, and I've scoured around to find a bunch of beautiful manicure designs you can totally do yourself.
These manicures range from super-duper easy (nail polish appliques!) to more complicated nail art tutorials. If you like something that seems too complex, just modify!
Stars & Stripes Stencil1
This stars and stripes manicure may look super-professional, but it's done with an easy-to-use DIY stencil kit. So you can create this look at home by yourself.
Stars and Stripes Nail Stencils Set ($9, Unail/Etsy)
Patriotic Mouse2
Yes, that is everyone's favorite mouse floating amid this pretty red, white, and blue confetti nail lacquer. The perfect polish for Independence Day, especially Independence Day at Disney.
Patriotic Mouse Glitter Lacquer ($9, KSeaGalesNails/Etsy)
Let Freedom Ring3
Fourth of July accessories don't have to stop at stars and stripes. How about florals and stars? Yes, please! And if you haven't tried them, Jamberry nail wraps are easy to apply and can last up to two weeks on fingernails and four weeks on toes.
Let Freedom Ring Nail Wraps ($15, Jamberry)
Star Spangled4
Feeling patriotic right down to your toes this year? Then why not try these nail wraps on your tootsies? These wraps are heat activated with your hair dryer and applied directly on to your toenail (or fingernail, or both). Simple!
Stars & Stripes Nail Wraps ($8, SoGloss/Etsy)
Baby, You're a Firework5
Come on, let your colors burst ... We all love watching fireworks light up the night sky on the Fourth of July, but why stop there? This firework nail art is totally lit.
Betsy Ross Colorblock6
This colorblocked stars and stripes design LOOKS super complicated, but it's actually super easy, because it's made not with polish, but nail polish appliques!
Betsy Ross Nail Polish Appliqué ($8.99, Incoco)
Simple & Patriotic7
If tons of red, white, and blue feels like too much for you and your nails, go minimalist. This Instagrammer was "feeling the simplicity of one glitter nail and easy peasy stripes." We're feeling this too, and it's so simple to recreate -- even for the novice nail artist!
Red, White & Blue Press-Ons8
Feeling no nonsense and just need to press on and get to your Fourth of July festivities? Here's an easy, all-American look to try. Just press these on and go. Love the gold accent nail!
Limited Edition Nautical Design Accents - Climb Higher ($7.99, imPRESS)
Bright & Cheery Red, White & Blue9
This abstract design is so fun and cute! There are two more fun ideas on the 4th of July nail art tutorial, but this one is by far my fave!
American Flag Water Marble Design10
Water marble nail art is WAY COOL and really not as hard as it looks! There's an excellent tutorial for how to create this 4th of July American Flag marble nail art.
Nautical Inspiration11
Learn how to create this nautical nail look -- it's so cute for a festive 4th look!
A Little of Everything12
This nail art tutorial is probably not for complete beginners, but you can still get some great ideas even if you don't go for the whole look.
The 'Needle Drag' Technique13
This needle drag nail art tutorial is perfect for beginners (doesn't matter if you mess up a little!). You'll end up with some super stylish nails for Independence Day.
Ultra Cute Retro Dots14
This retro polka dot nail design is simple but chic and fun. Paint one nail on each hand a glittery blue to rev up the 4th factor!
Stars and Stripes15
This look was created for Nicole by OPI by Sophie Harris-Greenslade of The Illustrated Nail. Sophie used:
-Nicole by OPI "Please Red-cycle"
-Nicole by OPI "What's the Mitch-uation"
-White Base Coat from Nicole by OPI Neons mini kits (but you can use a white nail art pen or OPI in Alpine Snow applied with a thin nail art brush)
Nautical 4th of July16
I'm not sure I could manage the anchor on my right hand, but this 4th of July nautical manicure would look great without it!