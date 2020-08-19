Wife Says Husband Was Arrested for Leaving 6-Month-old Son In the Car & Is Mad at Her for Not 'Supporting' Him

The whole mess started last week when her husband got arrested.

As the mom explained in a post on the Am I the A--hole forum, their infant doesn't really sleep well and when he does sleep well "we tend to stop living so he gets a good sleep."

The mom was at work when her husband decided he really needed a snack. But he was on dad duty, so he had to bring their baby with him to the gas station.

"On the way Little Dude (LD) fell asleep," she wrote.