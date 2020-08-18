Mom's Powerful 'Double Rainbow' Baby Photo Pays Tribute To Her Daughter in Heaven

Ashley Anna Artistries
TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about stillbirth and infant loss, which may be triggering to some.
There's a reason why they're called rainbow babies -- after the heartbreaking loss of a child, a new baby can feel like the sunshine following a storm. Photographer Ashley Duffy, who owns Ashley Anna Artistries, not only felt this unthinkable pain and darkness after her daughter Finley passed during a routine C-section, but was also able to feel the brightness twice over when her twins Patrick Stephen and Teagan Joyanna were born in early July. Now, the mom from Florida has managed to capture her sweet rainbow twins in a powerful newborn photo -- "They make my heart whole," she says.
Her journey started on November 26, 2018.
When Duffy and her husband Patrick got to the hospital, it was clear that their baby was "in distress."
Her doctors monitored Finley all day as the mom was in labor.
"During my labor I developed an infection and also preeclampsia," she recalls. Eventually, her doctors rushed her into an emergency C-section -- but only after Finley's heart stopped beating.
"Her loss was completely preventable had appropriate action been taken at the first signs of distress instead of waiting until long after all of the other extreme complications arose," Duffy says. "She was [stillborn] on the 6th day of our 40th week of pregnancy."
It took time to heal, but finally on July 7, 2020 Duffy gave birth to her twins -- Patrick and Teagan.
The moment she saw her twins' faces, all of her anxiety melted away.
After her rainbow twins were born, Duffy had a stroke of inspiration.
As a photographer, she knew she wanted "to create an image that celebrated all three of my children and the love I hold for each of them."
"I also wanted to be able to capture the full range of emotions myself and my family has been going through both during and after my rainbow pregnancy," she says.
Although Finley would never be able to meet her siblings, Duffy says she wanted "to make sure they know her and know that she is and always will be a part of our lives."
"She is their big sister, our first born, and we will love her always," the mom adds.
And it was because of her experience with Finley that the mom decided to share the photos of her twins online.
After posting the photos online, it was shared across the internet.
"The response has been amazing," she says. "I am just amazed to see that my work and story has touched so many people."
Duffy says that she's even had strangers reach out to share their own stories with her -- "and tell me how moving my work is."
But mostly, the mom feels like it's a privilege to be able to share her work.
"I am so grateful and happy to have this opportunity to share my story and beautiful children with the world," she says.
And her photos are a true celebration of the little bit of sun that's now shining on her.
"Patrick and Teagan are our miracles after the darkest time in our lives, the lights that brought us back and all three of my children have a piece of my heart to call their own," she continues. "They make my heart whole."
