Mom's Powerful 'Double Rainbow' Baby Photo Pays Tribute To Her Daughter in Heaven

And it was because of her experience with Finley that the mom decided to share the photos of her twins online.

After Finley died, Duffy recalls that she kept her grief private until finally she decided to try to talk openly about her daughter as much as she could.

"One of the most surprising takeaways for me from this whole experience was just how many people I already knew and new individuals I met along the way who had experienced some form of child loss of their own but never spoke about it because of the stigma that seems to stick to the topic," she says.

Instead of keeping her feelings to herself, Duffy realized that by talking about Finley, it would truly help her heal.

It would "hopefully give someone else some form of comfort in knowing they aren't alone the same way others came out of the woodwork and helped me," she says.



It's also why she decided to share photos of Patrick and Teagan on her Facebook page on July 21.

"A Mother's love is whole, no matter how many times it is divided," she wrote on the post's caption.