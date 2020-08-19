iStock
Twins are a mystery to most people who don't have twins of their own. Everyone knows the science behind conceiving twins and what happens in utero to make twins, but becoming the parent to and raising twins is something altogether different.
Twins are special in lots of ways. But for those who aren't parents to twins, maybe it's not so obvious just how different the twin life really is. It's like a secret club and the price of admission is birthing two babies at the same time. We're pulling back the curtain and letting you know 15 crazy cool facts about twins.
-
Mirror Image Identical Twins Exist1
When identical twin babies develop directly facing each other, they are born with reverse asymmetric features. They are literally each other's reflection. When twins split from the same fertilized egg longer than a week after conception, this can happen.
-
Twins Play in the Womb From Week 142
No wonder twins are so emotionally close to each other. They were each other's best friend from the start, about 26 weeks before anyone else existed to them -- and it's a connection that will last a lifetime.
-
-
Identical Twins Can Have Different Genetics3
Even though identical twins come from one fertilized egg that contains a single set of genetic instructions, they can still have completely different genetic makeups. We know, mind blowing, right?
-
Identical Twins Have Almost Everything in Common4
Identical twins have 99.9% the same DNA and nearly identical brain wave patterns. But fingerprints and bite marks are different. Basically, there's no such thing as truly identical.
-
-
More Twins Are Left-Handed5
Twins have a 12% higher chance of being born left-handed than singles. We're not sure exactly what the science is behind that, but it makes for a super cool fact!
-
A Twin Can 'Eat' Their Twin in The Womb6
It sounds way more gruesome than it actually is, but 1 in 8 pregnancies begin with twins. But due to a phenomenon called vanishing twin syndrome, most of the time, the second baby doesn't survive. The embryo is then reabsorbed either by the mother or the remaining twin, so no one actually "eats" the other twin.
-
-
Mothers of Twins Live Longer7
It sounds counterintuitive, but it's true -- women who gave birth to twins are usually healthy and strong and tend to live longer. Just one more reason to consider twins a blessing.
-
Half Identical Twins Are a Thing8
When one egg splits and each half becomes fertilized by different sperm, the result is half identical twins. They'll share 75% of their DNA. Still twins, just less genetically close.
-
-
Tall Moms Are More Likely to Have Twins9
Tall women have more insulin-growth factor, which is a protein released in response to a growth hormone. Having high IGF leads to an increased sensitivity of the ovaries and a higher chance of ovulating, causing a higher rate of spontaneous twinning in tall women.
-
Drink Milk for Twins10
Women who drink lots of dairy are more likely to conceive twins. Those who consume dairy are five times more likely to conceive twins. This is because cows also produce IGF and by consuming it, humans increase their IGF.
-
-
Two Daddies, One Pregnancy Is Possible11
It's possible that twins can have different dads. Normally, a woman releases one egg each month. But sometimes, she releases two. If a woman has intercourse with two different men in that window, each partner can fertilize a different egg.
-
Twins Can Be Born Months or Years Apart12
Thanks to IVF, parents can implant fertilized embryos months, even years, apart and the result is twins born at different times. Imagine having a child in 2020 and their twin in 2023?
-
-
When Two Sets of Identical Twins Marry13
If two sets of identical twins marry one another (i.e. identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers), their children would be cousins, but the cousins would have the same genetic closeness as siblings.
-
Twins Speak Their Own Language14
Around 40% of twins invent their own secret language. This "language" usually consists of inverted words and expressions. These languages are often formed when twins are learning how to speak together at the same time.
-
-
Things That Increase the Chances of Conceiving Twins15
Moms who are fraternal twins are more likely to have twins, moms over 30 are more likely to release more eggs at ovulation resulting in a twin pregnancy, and breastfeeding moms are also more likely to conceive twins.