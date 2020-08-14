Cold MIL Destroys 'Ugly' Stroller Woman's Mom Gave Her Before Dying Because It Looks 'Cheap'

The OP and her husband have been married for six years.

They have a 6-month-old baby boy together.

"Whenever we take our baby out we use the stroller that my mom bought for my son before she passed away three months ago," the OP wrote in her post.

Her mother was hit by a drunken driver while she was driving home from work. "It was absolutely devastating to me because my mom and I were super close and her death was so sudden," she continued.

"I lean on my new family for love and support and that's how I go on."