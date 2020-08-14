Cold MIL Destroys 'Ugly' Stroller Woman's Mom Gave Her Before Dying Because It Looks 'Cheap'

istock
You might think one woman is crazy for refusing a brand-new stroller from her mother-in-law, but believe us -- once you see the furious post she wrote on the r/JUSTNOMIL forum you might just change your mind. According to the woman, her MIL went behind her back and destroyed the "ugly" stroller her mother bought her. The only problem is the Original Poster's (OP) mother recently died, and this last gift meant everything to her.
The OP and her husband have been married for six years.
The stroller "holds a special place in my heart," she continued, "because mom gave it to me as a gift."
And yet her MIL has made "so many nasty comments" about the stroller, calling it "ugly" and "cheap."
"She kept saying she didn't like it and will try to get us a new one despite being told 'no, thank you we like this one,'" she explained.
"If she's so worried about her church friends seeing this 'ugly' stroller maybe she can get her own after she gets her own baby," the OP added.
It was all some pretty nasty talk until her MIL decided to do something about it.
She bought a brand-new high-end stroller -- which would have been nice, but the OP explained that she had no interest.
"Yesterday, she stopped by asking why I don't return her calls and her Facebook messages and asked about the pictures she sent of the new stroller," she recalled. "I didn't open Facebook and I didn't see anything, she got upset because I wasn't giving her the reaction she expected. I went straight to work and told my husband to entertain his mother."
So imagine her surprise when she came home from work and the stroller from her mom was gone.
She looked for it everywhere -- but it was nowhere to be found.
"I knew mother-in-law took it," she recalled. "I immediately called her because I was so worried she'd cause damage."
When she called her MIL, she admitted she took it and told the mom that she should use the new one she bought.
"I lost it, I literally yelled at her and told her to bring it back, she told me she dumped it at [redacted] and that I need someone to get it because she wasn't going back to that area," the upset mom wrote.
The OP told her husband to go and get the stroller back -- but now she believes he was in on this whole scheme.
He denied it, but she thinks there's no way her MIL could have gotten away with it without her husband seeing.
"He went to get it back and after about 18 minutes he came back and the stroller was a mess," she wrote. "All the strings were damaged so we can't [re]strain our kid in it and the back can't be held upright. The tray was broken ... it was done, completely damaged."
She was furious. She told her husband to make things right and texted her MIL that she made a "HUGE huge mistake."
She told her MIL that she damaged a treasured gift her mother gave her and "I will not let this slide."
Her MIL tried to apologize, but the OP didn't believe a word.
"Then [she] said she was ready to send the new one she bought for us. I told her if I ever see it I'll break it into pieces. I was angry. It totally just slipped out of my mouth. And I hung up."
The OP was in tears -- that stroller was so special to her.
"It reminds me of the day my mom and I went shopping and all the fun we had preparing for welcoming my newborn," she explained. "She selfishly took that away from me and now has the audacity to suggest that we let her send the new one that SHE picked for our son."
"She's so unbelievably rude and selfish," she continued. "She has no respect for me and my family whatsoever."
People had many ideas on how she should deal with her MIL and husband.
Because the two of them really, really messed up.
"I would ask for the stroller and absolutely destroy it in front of them both, get that anger out," one commenter suggested.
"Take the stroller then [sell] it," someone else advised. "Use the money to buy an identical replacement of your stroller. Then the rest to buy outside cameras. You could also use the remaining money to [have] a portrait done of your mom holding your son."
"Go buy the same stroller your mom bought you, make your IDIOT husband pay for it," a third commented agreed. "When she drops hers off donate it somewhere."
After reading through the comments, the mom agreed that her MIL needs to be stopped.
Unfortunately, she doesn't see her husband standing up to his mother any time soon, she wrote later in the thread. "She'll just keep boundary stomp and override decisions I make as a parent."
But it seems like she's truly done with her MIL's BS.
"She's done some awful things in the past but this was the straw and I'm gonna be the one to deal with her nonsense from now on," she vowed.
