Woman's Sister-in-Law Accuses Her of Calling Her Newborn 'Ugly'

She admitted to Reddit that she's actually "not overtly excited at the prospect of a newborn in the house," because she has her hands full with her son.

The SIL then asked if the OP's son was "as cute as her when he was her age," to which the OP replied, "I guess he was."

Apparently, that was the wrong answer, as the SIL responded, "I don't think so. I mean, clearly [her baby's name] is way more cute."