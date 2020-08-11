The 15 Hardest Things About Breastfeeding

iStock
There are a lot of challenges in parenthood, and they start very early on in the parenthood process. For some, it's the struggle to get or stay pregnant; for others, the pregnancy itself is demanding and draining. Then there's the labor and birth, which can also go sideways even with the best of plans. Once the baby is born, it's a new level of hard. We have to recover from the pregnancy, labor, and birth all while taking care of a new human, and neither parents nor baby knows what they're really doing yet.
After the baby is born, and it comes time to learn how to breastfeed, moms quickly realize there's nothing simple about it either. While breastfeeding is natural and parents have been doing this since the dawn of time, it doesn't mean it comes easy. Breastfeeding is a process that both the parent and the baby need to learn as they go. For some, the process is fast, straightforward, and easy, but that's not the reality for every breastfeeding relationship.
Here are 15 of the hardest things about breastfeeding from that first attempt at getting the baby to latch to healing and feeling comfortable in the new role.
Trying to Get a Newborn to Latch1
All too often, parents are led to believe that parenting a newborn should come naturally, and with that, breastfeeding is easy. It's far from reality, though and trying to get a newborn to latch is harder than most realize. Their bodies are tiny, and the head even smaller, sometimes smaller than the breast itself and trying to balance their latch, hold and support the breast, and make sure the baby can still breathe out of their nostrils -- it's a lot.
The Pain From Sore, Chapped Nipples2
If a parent hasn't experienced the pain that happens from sore and chapped nipples, it's hard to explain. We're not prepared to have our nipples feel sore, and when they are, all we want to do is leave them alone. However, the baby still has to eat. Trying to balance the need to care for the skin and keeping our milk supply up with regular feedings, it's hard. And then trying to find the right treatment that works is a trial and error situation.
Feeling Engorged3
We're warned about that feeling of having engorged breasts, people talk about it, but the moment we feel it, it's a whole new ballgame. It hurts, and the only way to get through it is to either feed the baby – which isn't easy when engorged – or to find some cold cabbage and hope that it works.
Getting Mastitis or the Fear of It4
According to Mayo Clinic, Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection. The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness. You might also have a fever and chills." And having mastitis is just as horrible as that definition sounds. Even the fear of getting mastitis can make one nervous about breastfeeding.
Trying to Feel Comfortable Feeding in Public5
For some reason, breastfeeding isn't supported everywhere, and that first time the parent needs to breastfeed when they're out in public can be intimidating. Trying to feel comfortable and confident in feeding the baby where it's required takes some getting used to, only because there's so much pushback by some people. Having some replies ready on hand can make it easier.
Being the Sole Food Source6
There is a lot of pressure when it comes to growing babies during pregnancy. We worry about what we eat and drink and hope that our growing one is getting all they need. Then, after they're born, and we choose to breastfeed, being the only source of their food and nutrition can be scary and completely draining. It takes some time to trust that the body will make enough of what the baby needs.
All the Misinformation Out There7
One of the hardest things about breastfeeding is all the misinformation that is out there and not knowing which information to trust. We hear advice from well-meaning people that turns out to be out-of-date information, and it can change things. Some old advice said that breastfeeding parents can't have alcohol at all; others dictate what has to be removed from the parent's diet and that if the baby eats often, they're not getting enough milk. All of this can lead to unnecessary extra stress.
Unsolicited Advice and Opinions8
It's hard to understand where it comes from, but some people see a new parent and a baby and think they want to hear their advice. It's hard to field all the unsolicited information and opinions that were not asked for. Sometimes that advice and those opinions cause some second-guessing, and that's never a positive thing.
Questioning Low Milk Supply9
One of the big misconceptions about breastfeeding is what makes it so hard: that milk supply issues happen all the time. While this is true for some breastfeeding parents, it's not as common as it's made out to seem. Often, the baby is nursing more, and this leads parents to believe they're hungry and not getting enough when it could just be a typical growth spurt or comfort eating.
Drinking and Eating Enough10
We are so worried about our newborn baby that it doesn't take a lot for us to be thrown off our care for ourselves. Remembering to drink enough water and eat enough food to keep not only our milk supply going, but also to make sure we're giving ourselves enough energy is a lot harder than many of us think it will be at the start.
Let-down Reflex Out of Nowhere11
According to Healthline, "Let-down is the release of milk from the breast. It's a normal reflex that occurs when nerves in your breasts are stimulated, usually as a result of your baby sucking." It's the initial start of breastfeeding, usually when the baby is eating (or the pump is starting), but sometimes we're surprised with a let-down at other times. It feels kind of like a tingle, and then the milk starts flowing. It can be embarrassing at times.
Watching What You Eat and Drink12
While there are many myths out there about what parents can and can't eat or drink while pregnant, there are times that we do have to watch what we eat and drink. According to Kelly Milk, there is no "always avoid" list of foods, but there are some signs to watch for that may point to the baby being sensitive to something, like milk.
Feeling Comfortable in Our Skin and New Role13
Pregnancy changes our bodies, and breastfeeding does as well. We know that mental health plays a factor in breastfeeding, and if we're stressed out about not feeling happy and comfortable in our skin, it can make the breastfeeding relationship a lot more stressful. It's hard to feel comfortable in our skin, to look past what makes it different now, and feel confident in our new role as a parent. It's a struggle that's not talked about enough.
Lip and Tongue Tie That Go Unnoticed14
According to La Leche League International, when a baby has a tongue or a lip tie, it can make breastfeeding more painful than it should be. Adding to the challenge, these lip and tongue ties may go unnoticed, which impacts the breastfeeding relationship. The site says, "a baby needs to be able to move his tongue freely and extend it over the lower gum with his mouth open wide to be able to breastfeed well."
Poor Maternity Leave15
The maternity leave that's available in the United States plays against the breastfeeding relationship. Babies need access to their breastfeeding parent to continue that, and most get six weeks of maternity leave off, at best. At the six-week mark, most parents are just starting to get the hang of breastfeeding, the pain and chapped nipples subside, milk supply is established – only to get then thrown back into work, and that makes continuing so much harder.