I Held My 'Perfectly Healthy' Baby as He Took His Last Breath at 2 Days Old

The lack of an update left me wondering if our baby was even alive. We finally got a visit from our OB, who told us they were working on Wells in the NICU. There were no answers or explanations other than the fact "some C-section babies are born in shock and require a little bit of extra respiratory support overnight to help them recover."

This seemed promising, yet still terrifying. It wasn't until the NICU attending who took care of Wells came down and spoke with us the truth of our new reality set in. Wells was alive, but we were told he suffered from what they believed was hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and his brain was damaged due to a lack of oxygen. His pupils weren't responsive, his blood sugar was life-threateningly low, his blood was severely acidotic, his liver wasn't helping his blood clot appropriately, and his kidneys weren't functioning to produce urine. I will never forget this doctor standing next to me, telling us what we always knew as our perfectly healthy baby was now fighting for his life.

We were eventually taken up to the NICU, where we were able to be face-to-face with Wells for the first time. We were able to look at that button nose and little toes we dreamed about and saw his full head of dark black hair he got from his daddy. We were able to hold his hand.



As I laid in my hospital bed that night, with my husband by my side but Wells so far away, I let my mind slip to a place I couldn't believe I allowed it to go. What if Wells dies? What if we have to leave here empty-handed?

