I Held My 'Perfectly Healthy' Baby as He Took His Last Breath at 2 Days Old

Alexandra Hoover
TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about infant loss, which may be triggering to some.
As I sit here, staring at the screen and wondering how to start our story, it's hard for me not to imagine what our life as a family should look like right now. As a young mom, never in my darkest of nightmares did I ever think I would bury my own child.
Yet here I am, telling the story of the little, big life of my angel baby, Wells.
Looking back on this night puts a smile on my face.
As pregnancy goes, we spent the next eight months preparing for our baby boy to join the world.
We continually had amazing remarks at every checkup.
It was a Thursday afternoon.
I was 37 weeks pregnant and knew Wells would be just fine in terms of development if for some reason he would need to come early.
The next 26 hours of our lives flashed by quicker than I could have ever imagined.
After two hours of pushing, I refused the use of forceps and elected to go for a C-section.
Wells was born on Tuesday night at 10:01 -- and at 10:01, the room was silent.
The next couple of hours were spent in the recovery room, waiting for what seemed like an eternity.
The next day came with more overwhelmingly bad news.
When we woke up on Thursday morning, I was fearful of what the day would bring.
On Friday morning, I was discharged home.
The week of Wells' funeral was the beginning of a series of months I don't remember enough to share with you.
A company that has connected me with a beautiful world of those who share similar experiences to that of my own.
