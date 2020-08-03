Mom Is Livid After Dad Almost Forgets Baby in Hot Car & Doesn't Think It's a Big Deal

David Diamond, professor of psychology at the University of South Florida, spoke with USA Today and said parents forgetting their kids in the car is often caused when memory gets its signals crossed.

Diamond explained that people have different kinds of memory: "perspective memory," which is where people store tasks they need to remember to complete, and "habit memory," which is what people use to function "on autopilot."

"We all experience when we have a plan to do something in the future and then we forget to complete that plan," he told NBC News.

"When you drive home and don't normally take a child to daycare, when you have a habit and you are normally driving home from work-- and in those subsets or maybe none at all take a child home -- well, what happens in all these cases, the parent goes into autopilot mode, which is typically from home to work. It's in that subset of cases the basal ganglia [the part of your brain that is working on the subconscious] is taking you on a route that does not include a child," he said.

"The twist is, they did not stop at daycare on the way but brain creates false memory the child was at daycare,” he continued. “If the child isn't in the car that child must be where the child belongs, and the parents go to work with absolute certainty the child is safe."