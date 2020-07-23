My Newborn Was on Life Support for 13 Days & Doctors Never Expected Him To Survive

Kayte Ray
They tell you not to drink too much caffeine when you're pregnant. One cup a day is OK, but if you can avoid it, that's recommended. No alcohol, no smoking, and definitely no illicit drugs. You're not really supposed to share the news of your new pregnancy with the world until you're at least 12 weeks, which is considered the "safe zone." Sure, share with family and close friends, but Facebook doesn't get to find out until much later. Check, check, check.
I followed the rules. I was 12 weeks along and thought I did everything right…
After some initial tests, our doctors couldn't give us straight answers.
Finally, at 19 weeks gestation, I got the call from our geneticist.
She said our baby BOY was utterly perfect. I cried. I laughed. I screamed so loud I sent the dogs running into the other room. We were having a healthy baby and a boy to boot! Oh, the relief…
It's ironic that mere days after receiving that incredible phone call, we found out about Jax's congenital diaphragmatic hernia diagnosis at our 20-week anatomy scan.
Completely unrelated to the first five months of unknowns, we were given a totally different, separate diagnosis to swallow.
(Read that again. Completely unrelated… what are the chances?!) Thinking back to that phone call makes me laugh, but the kind of laugh that chokes you and turns to uncontrollable tears because we dared to have hope.
At just over five months pregnant, we learned our sweet Jackson, the feisty, tumbling baby in my belly, did not have any trisomies but instead had a life-threatening birth defect known as a congenital diaphragmatic hernia.
CDH occurs as often as cystic fibrosis and spina bifida.
When we first received Jax's diagnosis, we met with dozens of doctors, social workers, surgeons, specialists -- you name it.
All of whom looked at us like we'd already lost our child. While I'm sure they had the best intentions, the statistics they gave us didn't give us hope. They were preparing us for the burial we'd most likely be planning. Our surgeon told us if Jax survived, and his chances were not good, we would not take a deep breath for at least the first two years of his life. A NICU nurse bluntly asked us why we were having a baby shower for a baby that would most likely not make it.
Our maternal-fetal medicine doctor asked if we'd like to terminate.
Five hours after giving birth, my husband and I were finally given the go-ahead to go meet our son.
We quickly realized our presence, while welcome, was an added pressure so we retired to our room.
Sucker punch. That's what it felt like, hearing those words.
The next 13 days were some of the hardest in our lives.
On May 31, 2018, Jax's due date, we got the news Jax was strong enough to come off ECMO.
Two weeks later, Jax underwent his third and most important surgery: CDH repair.
Initially, we were told should Jax survive, we needed to expect six to eight months in the NICU, at best.
Today, Jax is a thriving 2-year-old little boy.
He is our miracle.
