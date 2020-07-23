My Newborn Was on Life Support for 13 Days & Doctors Never Expected Him To Survive

Not only were we up against a devastating diagnosis, but we were also up against seasoned doctors who questioned our decision to give our son a chance at life.



After the scariest nine months of my life, I waited in a hospital bed at one of the best children's hospitals in the world, ready to deliver my baby boy. With my daughter, I couldn't wait to hear her first cry. I longed for our first moments of skin-to-skin, kissing her sweet, round head. With Jax, I lay on that operating table praying he would not cry. I begged him to be strong and brave and silent, for a crying baby with bad lungs introduces unwanted air (odd, I know, but true). While we were primed for how our birth would go, it could never prepare me for it in real-time. When Jax was pulled from my stomach, he didn't cry (yay!).

While still connected to me via the umbilical cord, he was immediately intubated. We didn't see his face. We didn't hear, "It's a boy!" My husband didn't get to cut the cord or place our new baby in my arms. Instead, Jax was taken to an adjacent room for 45 minutes so he could be prepped for his walk down to the NICU. As I was receiving my final stitches, they wheeled Jax past us and out the door. All I can remember is watching the nurse methodically pump a bag, effectively breathing life into my son, one squeeze at a time.

