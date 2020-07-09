Dad Laments About the Bizarre Treatment He Gets While Alone With His Baby in Public

But when the commentary moved outside of those they knew and love, he was really taken aback.

"Today I was out with the baby at the park," he recalled. "I needed to change a diaper so I laid out the changing pad on the trunk of my car in the parking lot and was getting to it.

"A woman with a stroller and a couple older kids trailer her walks by and asks, 'Do you need help?'

"I looked around thinking she was talking to someone in distress nearby. But no, she was talking to me. I was like, 'Uh... no.' And she goes 'You sure you don't want to wait for mom for back up?'

"I was really uncomfortable at this point, especially because I kind of want people to continue keeping their distance right now, so I just insisted 'Uh... no. Thanks. We're good.' And she kind of snorted really dismissively before walking away. The whole encounter was just so bizarre."