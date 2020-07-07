Photographer Captures the 'Unfortunate' Moment Newborn Realizes He Was Born In 2020

We can all agree: 2020 has essentially been a dumpster fire. From insane celebrity deaths to an unrelenting health crisis, sprinkled in with murder hornets and a possible Kanye West presidential campaign ... yeah, we'd say it's been rough.
Perhaps that's why when birth photographer Chelsea Whetsel shared this image of her newest subject reacting to his welcome to the world, it resonated.
The funniest part? Whetsel tells CafeMom that she captured a moment that she says was "in reaction" to his arrival.
People flooded Whetsel's comments section with laughing emojis and empathetic "condolences."
The photographer says that moments like this are among one of the many reasons she loves what she does.
"I love being a birth photographer because during those moments the mother is so focused on her breathing and getting that baby out that 9 out of 10 times the moms forget I am there. So when I send these photos they relive everything, and it is just such a rewarding and beautiful moment to be able to freeze a once in a lifetime moment for them," she says.
Here's to hoping that this baby boy cheers up and (for his sake as well as ours) the rest of the year gets better.
