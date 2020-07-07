Photographer Captures the 'Unfortunate' Moment Newborn Realizes He Was Born In 2020

Perhaps that's why when birth photographer Chelsea Whetsel shared this image of her newest subject reacting to his welcome to the world, it resonated.

"When you're only 2 minutes old, and realize 2020 is a hot mess -- and can't go back inside, I feel ya kid," she cleverly captioned the photo, which is part of the reason it got over 1.7K likes.

"I've been a birth photographer for seven years now, every birth is extraordinary in its own way," Whetsel tells CafeMom. "This birth was probably the smoothest I've seen. The baby came out eyes wide open and just so alert."

