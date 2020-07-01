My Family Doesn't 'Match' Expectations -- But It's Perfect & I Hope Everyone Learns From It

Lauren Brooke
Foster care. Those two words have been officially a part of my life for almost five months, but the truth is, they have been a part of my life.
Ever since I was a little girl, I've felt that I was called for plans far bigger than myself. It was an indescribable feeling as a young teenager. I never truly knew what to do with those feelings. On one hand, I felt different from my peers around me, which you can only imagine brought a lot of insecurity on a young girl. I was torn between my church friends and my school friends, torn in between who I was supposed to be in this thing we call life.
-
On top of that, I was diagnosed with a learning disability when I was 8 years old.
-
The bell rang. The class was over. Like always, I stuck my head out the door to look both ways and made sure no one saw me walk out of that class.
-
-
At that moment, I didn't feel like different was good.
-
Drunkenness became my crutch.
-
-
One morning, I woke up in a panic.
-
So, what does any of this have to do with foster care?
-
-
Mess. That's how some described it when they heard that I was going to be a single foster mom.
-
I knew at 23 that foster care took a role in that nudging.
-
-
So, there I was 26, single, and licensed for a foster placement.
-
Without sharing too much information, I ended up saying no to that call.
"I mean I didn't really have a choice, right Lauren?"
I only had one crib, one car seat, I'm only licensed for one child. I'M SINGLE, REMEMBER? And I have a full-time job. I thought of every reason why my no was justified. I lay there on the couch and turned on the television to distract myself from second-guessing everything. The feeling didn't go away. As I lay there, I had another foster mom call me and say, "I feel like these boys are yours."
"I do too," I thought to myself.
Twenty minutes later, I decided to call back to see if they found a placement for the boys. They were going to have to separate the twins. At that moment I heard the clearest, "YES, these boys are yours Lauren."
After that YES, God provided an extra car seat, he provided an extra crib, he provided clothes, toys, diapers, etc. He said YES to every reason I first said NO. He turned my weakness into strength! MAN, that 16-year-old girl that was ashamed of her weakness came full circle. Now God is using that for his strength, for the beautiful mess of a life he has gifted me with. That night at 2:30 p.m. God didn't bring me just one little boy, but he brought me two. I'll call them B&B here.
-
-
I knew our life would look different to others.
I knew there would be stares, but I don't think I was fully prepared for the conversations and comments that would unfold in our future. I've spent months shocked into silence after hearing many untrue and hurtful stereotypes.
One evening, I was at the grocery store when I had a woman come up to me and say, "Oh, they must look like their daddy."
She then said, "Wow, those boys are lucky to have been chosen by a white woman."
I didn't even know how to respond. I was shocked into silence. I looked at her and walked away without replying to her statement.
-
The truth is, it struck a cord in me. Because, to an extent, she was right.
In my foster class I found out there were families that wouldn't accept a foster kid because the color of their skin.
It angered me. The percentage of Black children that get placed and adopted out of the foster care system is so alarming low, and hard for my heart to bear. So that comment freom the older lady in Publix was a reality that I once again had to be faced with.
-
-
That's just one story.
I've had people tell me that if they go back to their birth parents, they will have no chance in this life. To have people speaking over B&B in that way was unacceptable to me.
I've spent the last six months praying, investing, and educating myself on how I can love the twins' biological parents better. How I can help break their generational poverty and addiction that has been passed down in their family for many generations.
The majority of people are speaking against "those type of people" because they don't fully believe in change; they don't believe in the hope that if they step out in faith and action, they can help change the history of two kids' lives.
-
Those are just two stories. The sad truth is there are countless more. And more than I've just experienced.
"Oh, they are going to be such good football players or basketball players!"
"Oh, I bet their family is super ghetto."
"Black people are born in their DNA to be scared of dogs."
"Oh, look at their cute monkey feet."
"At least they are going to learn how to talk white."
All these words should NOT be OK. They need to CHANGE.
WE CAN DO BETTER, BE BETTER.
-
-
The thing is, our skin doesn't match. They don't have my eyes or mouth, and our faces aren't the same shape.
