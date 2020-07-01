My Family Doesn't 'Match' Expectations -- But It's Perfect & I Hope Everyone Learns From It

What does the 16-year-old Lauren have to do with the 27-year-old foster mom? I will tell you both people are night and day, but my day wouldn't be filled with sunshine without the darkness of my night. All that I have been through, all that I have struggled with has brought me here. Right here, in this moment as I'm writing this, I can honestly say I wouldn't take back any of it, any of the struggles, any of the tears, the drunken nights.

I think constantly feeling different, ashamed, alone, forgotten, and scared prepared me for the moment I stepped into foster care and is going to continually prepare me for each placement that steps foot in my home. I can't relate to what it's like to have two parents who don't care for me the way that I deserve. I can't relate to abuse. I can't relate to being moved to five different foster homes in a four-month time frame. I can't relate to being homeless and sleeping in a car. I can't relate to not being fed for days because my mom uses all her money for drugs. It breaks my heart that I can't save all of these innocent children from the trauma they've encountered, from all the trauma they are going to have to deal with their whole life.

What I can do is wrap my arms around them, hold them, and tell them they may be different, they may feel shame, they may feel alone, forgotten and scared, but their story doesn't end here. God uses our brokenness and our differences to change lives, to be way makers. They get to experience God in ways that some people will never get to. The day I realized that I needed God to live out those thoughts I felt nudge on my heart as a young girl, was the day everything changed for me. My life was no longer a mirror of my mistakes, but a story of redemption. The most beautiful life comes with a whole lot of mess.

