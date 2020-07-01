I Didn't Know 1 of My Preemie Twins Has Down Syndrome Until the Day After I Gave Birth

The goal was to keep them cooking for as long as possible. I had multiple monitoring appointments every week that were only supposed to be 20 minutes but they would turn into two hours because Baby A would not hold still. After a few more months of close monitoring, Baby A was rapidly starting to lose weight.

I was sent to the hospital for an emergency C-section because Baby A's cord had reversed and she was getting little to no nutrients. I was scared for the babies but elated they were only going to be six weeks early. I was previously given a steroid shot to help their lungs develop, just in case they were born early, and they stayed in long enough to feel comfortable about them being born. The doctor said she would do better in the NICU at this point, and it was our only option.

