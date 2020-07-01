I Didn't Know 1 of My Preemie Twins Has Down Syndrome Until the Day After I Gave Birth

Amanda J. Alvares Photography/Instagram
After multiple IVF attempts, we finally had success! "Congratulations, you are having twins!" My husband turned white as a sheet while I just smiled. Deep down, this is how I knew it would turn out.
It was a rough pregnancy and I was hospitalized once due to a short cervix.
That evening, we headed into the operating room.
I was completely out of it for the next 24 hours.
Baby B was named Katalina after the islands off the coast of California.
Ariel was officially diagnosed with Down syndrome.
Fear eventually faded as she overcame her medical issues and excelled in therapy.
She is helping teach patience and that being different is OK.
Our daily rundown consists of therapy, feeding, exercise, walking the dogs, traveling, and visiting friends on the weekends.
We do have an online support through our sisterhood page, and Ariel also has her Instagram.
