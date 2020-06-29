Mom Says Friend Wants Baby's Hand-Me-Downs Back 1 Year Later -- After She Gave Them Away

The mom shared her story on the anonymous parenting forum Mumsnet, where she wondered aloud if she was the one in the wrong.

She said the whole thing started back in August of 2019, when she was five months pregnant.

That's when her friend dropped off two big bags of baby clothes from her new baby-to-be.

"Most of the clothes were good condition and very pretty," she wrote, while some were stained or slightly faded from many wears.

She sorted through the offerings and kept what she wanted, and she's enjoyed dressing her daughter up in many of them ever since her birth four months ago.