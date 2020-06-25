Mom Says She Had a Prophecy Her Rainbow Baby Was Going To Die -- Long Before She Even Got Pregnant

I feel others have really gotten to know her and learn from her brief life. Eva has so much love surrounding her. Not everyone is as fortunate. The hardest thing was breaking our son Max's heart. He was 7 at the time and had already been nervous Eva would die because he knew about the miscarriage. We had reassured him and now we had to take it back. After shedding tears, he proudly wore his "Big Brother" shirt the next day. He told me, "Even if sissy looks funny, I'm still going to love her just the same. And if anyone makes fun of her, I'll tell them she is who she is and we love her."

We didn't keep anything from Max, and I really think it's helped him make sense of things and process his grief. It changes as he ages and understands more. Sometimes it's Max who has reminded me in my deepest grief that Eva lives on. There would be no baby shower with so many unknowns, but my friends still gathered to nourish my heart and celebrate our beautiful daughter.

