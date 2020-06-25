Mom Says She Had a Prophecy Her Rainbow Baby Was Going To Die -- Long Before She Even Got Pregnant

Lori Larson
TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about infant loss, which may be triggering to some.
Some might contract and feel pity when they hear our story. Don't. Even as I was commuting back and forth to the hospital to be with my life-limited daughter, I felt like the luckiest mother in the world. I was grateful to have her know my voice when I walk into the room and turn to find me. Every day, I got to look into her big beautiful eyes and tell her how loved she is and what a brave girl to choose this life. You see, Eva and I communicated with each other before she was conceived. She taught me so much about life on earth and now, more intimately, life in heaven.
-
There are few people who allow their hearts to understand these lessons.
-
With tears dripping down my face, the love between us felt so real.
Was my mind making this up? I wrote about the experience in my journal and told a few close friends. One joked, "Were you high?" We don't talk about connecting with spirits in our society, but there's actually a name for this pre-birth communication -- Spirit Babies. Only time would prove its authenticity.
-
-
I soon had a positive pregnancy test. And by 10 weeks, a genetic blood test revealed it was indeed a girl.
-
When I was 18 weeks pregnant, Eva and I traveled alone from Seattle to New Zealand to visit my sister-friend and her family.
I'm so thankful my friend met Eva. The trip was what my heart and soul needed at the time, I just didn't know how much. When we returned from our trip, our whole world started closing in on us. After an abnormal 20-week anatomy scan, I was sent to a maternal-fetal medicine office. They kept discovering more and more things wrong with our girl in ultrasounds. We were in shock. The geneticist told us it was probably some type of chromosomal abnormality. We finally agreed to amniocentesis, hoping for an answer. It turned out to be a devastating one. I was blocks away from home when my cellphone rang. I heard the genetic counselor saying words like, "extreme developmental delays" and "short life expectancy." I was frozen. I couldn't even really hear her as my heart sunk into the depths of the earth.
"Can you hold on so my husband can hear this with me?" I zoomed into our driveway, ran through the door, and threw my purse while screaming: "Joe!" We sat down at the kitchen table with the genetic counselor on speakerphone. She revealed to us the most heartbreaking news I have ever been confronted with.
-
-
I'm 28 weeks pregnant. We now have no clue what the future holds for our dear child.
-
All I heard was my precious daughter, my dream come true, the baby I had been communicating with and felt so close to, was going to die.
And somehow I would have to go on without her. The extreme joy that came with Eva had deflated in an instant. August 16, 2017, the day of her diagnosis, is worse for me than the day Eva died, because it's the day we found out that she would pass. It was the middle of summer, my favorite season, and the sun was shining bright for weeks after. For us, though, the world went black. I finally understand what that means. The sunlight was dim as I prayed for the typical Washington State rain to pour so the weather would match the mood in my heart. I started questioning our spiritual connection. Why had she not revealed this to me? Would I have listened? Then I remembered a vision I had on the acupuncture table a few years prior that I tried to push away because it terrified me. My son, Max, and I were looking at a baby in an incubator. A dead baby. A prophecy. Reflection really reveals a lot.
-
-
After a few days of processing, I was open about Eva's diagnosis on social media and have continued to be throughout her life and death.
-
Some started dreaming about Eva. She is one chatty soul, let me tell you, the girl makes herself known.
-
-
Joe and I had some deep talks with the palliative care team at the hospital.
We wanted comfort care for Eva, letting her lead the way. We prepared ourselves to be special needs parents. Our biggest fear was that Eva would suffer. Somehow I carried on and went back to work for two months, saving my leave for her arrival. My co-workers were so gentle with me. My boss made sure I regularly had chocolate chip cookies. It was such a sad time. I would pace the house at night, rubbing my pregnant belly and looking at the sky while talking to Eva. She is our "Twinkle Star," the song I sang to her while pregnant, it symbolized so much about her -- Eva's light still shines so brightly. I can no longer look at the night sky without seeing her.
-
We decided to induce at 37 weeks because Eva was barely growing and so very tiny.
She would be delivered in the city of my youth, where there was a Level IV NICU. Eva was named after my beloved grandma, Bertha Eva, and her mother. It means "life." Even though we are an hour away, our Eva ended up living just blocks from where my great-grandmother Eva raised her 13 children. Serendipity was at play so many places along the way. Walking into the hospital that morning was like floating into a white cloud of the unknown. We truly did not know what to expect. Would she die during birth, right after, weeks, months, years? We were all treated with such dignity and respect along the way. The hospital let us make decisions for our life-limited girl so we could enjoy our time together.
Eva was born the night of October 23, 2017, at 7:17 and was 17 inches long, missing a portion of chromosome 17. Needless to say, 17 is Eva's number. And it's a fun way that she now sends us signs from beyond. Big brother loves finding 17, it was even a part of his bus number: 117.
-
-
When Eva was born, her daddy thought a miracle happened because she was so strong and alert.
-
The nurse let Max hold the oxygen mask over Eva, giving her a little shot to get her going.
-
-
On her last day of life, she was on the BiPAP as I left her for the evening, heading out a little early to wash her cute bedding.
Earlier in the day, we had a magical moment as we looked into each other's eyes. Her eyes were much more focused than usual. Even Eva's nurse noticed. My girl was telling me goodbye, I just didn't know it. Around 9:30 at night, we received a call from Eva's dear nurse saying we should get to the hospital. I suspended my tears and fears during the hour drive as the nurse kept calling us to find out where we were. I knew Eva was struggling and suffering, so I told her to go. And she did.
-
As we snuggled her lifeless body, I forgot about our spiritual connection.
-
-
Babies still die in this modern world. I don't want other mothers like me to grieve in isolation.
-
Our Twinkle Star is amazing, I tell you!
-
-
We told him the day after we got the happy results.
-
Leo Forest Larson was born in a hurry at 10:46 p.m. on New Year’s Eve 2019 -- ushering us into the new decade with renewed hope.
Share this Story