MIL Tries Convincing Son His Wife Is 'Harming' Their Baby If She Doesn't Breastfeed For 6 Months

"Tell Dear Husband to stop the info train to his mother as he is giving her the opinion she is a third parent," one commenter explained. "Next time MIL brings this up, end the visit immediately, either escort her out of your house or leave hers (make sure you have the keys to the car). Warn DH and his mother ONCE this will happen, then follow through. Don't discuss anything baby with MIL and tell DH the same."



"The only way you'd be a terrible mother in the formula vs breastmilk debate is if you didn't feed either," someone else agreed. "It must be so annoying to get bombarded on a decision this woman cannot change and isn't her place to get you to change."

"If the kid is fed, it's all good and no one's business," a third commenter wrote.

After reading other commenter's opinion, the OP agreed that it was best for her to stick to her guns.

"I know she’s something else when it comes to 'child based thing' I truly believes she means well (and thinks she is an expert due to her many children and being a SAHM) it just isn’t her business to have a say in," she wrote later in the thread.

"What friggin' gets me is the boldness and that my poor husband has to get the full brunt of it," she added. "But it is his mother so I know he needs to be the one to handle it. I’m gust going to take everyone’s advice and just state I have a plan and I’m using the best info I can find."