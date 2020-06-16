15 Things No One Tells Us Will Happen Postpartum

Image: iStock



iStock There is so much to look forward to when a baby is born. Those cute little fingers and toes, the sweet smell of a newborn baby head, and the cries that sound like little baby animals are just a few. We often spend so much time reading up on pregnancy and labor that we forget to pay attention to the advice and notes on how to survive the postpartum period.

There's a lot that goes on during the postpartum period between healing from birth, worrying about symptoms in our own body, and oh yeah, there's a whole new person we have to take care of. It's a lot, and by the time the baby arrives, we don't have the same amount of time to read all the books and scour the internet for advice.

We've compiled 15 things that all parents should know about the postpartum period that many of us are never warned about.