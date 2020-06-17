Mom Slips Out for a Quickie While Friend Is in the Bathroom & 'Assumes' She'll Watch Her Kids

"It was literally me walking in to give her groceries, having a quick vent about our life," she wrote. "I complained my boss sucks, she complained that she has the kids so she can't go see her boyfriend as much. I asked to go pee, she asked how long until I had to be in work, and then bounced."



From what the OP can gather, for some reason her friend assumed that she would understand that she "wanted to have a quickie with her boyfriend before I left the apartment. I assumed that she understood that I was going to get food before work, so I did not plan to stay long," she wrote.

"I also just figured she was asking because she wanted me to stay a little bit longer to chat, since we don't spend a lot of time together due to the pandemic," she added. "But in my opinion if I have an hour until I need to head into work, which is about 25 minutes away from me, then I don't really have time to chat with you let alone watch your children while you have sex with your boyfriend."

There really isn't much of an excuse for this type of behavior. The OP added in a later comment that she told her friend's ex about what happened and is hoping he'll take care of it.

"He picked up the kids," she wrote. "I'm sure he will do something."