Parents Of Multiples Are Sharing Their Top 'Survival' Tips & It's Gold

Having one baby is a complete game-changer. Having two or more at the same time -- a whole different ballgame. That's why parents of multiples need to stick together and support one another. That's exactly what went down in a Reddit thread recently when a dad of 2-week-old twins, writing under the handle TheChrisCrash, asked for tips or products that make life with multiples easier.
The original poster (OP) said he and his wife use the Brezza that "keeps body temperature water on tap" and "little premeasured cups of formula."
That way, they "can literally make two warmed up bottles in under a minute." But he was looking for tips on washing bottles, as he noted that they're "hand washing close to 16-20 a day at least."
Redditors came to the rescue, offering various suggestions.
One writing under the handle Kayge explained they have 3-year-olds at home and the following overall advice has made their life easier:
"Know when to split the work. Kids get bathed every night, but we alternate (unless they both find muck).
If you can find a convertible one, get it. Cribs to toddler beds, baby seats to big kid seats, high chairs to big kid chairs. Expend to spend more in the short run, less in the long run and save a tonne of time.
Routines when you can. We do dishes every night regardless of how full it is. A half full dishwasher tonight means you're out of something by tomorrow at noon.
They've got to help out early. Had someone remark that I was having my kid clean up the milk he spilled already...wow! Yea, he does it (I finish) which keeps him occupied, takes the load off me and will hopefully curb wild arm waving in close proximity to milk."
Another dad, writing under tfatripletdad, offered a formula tip: "Alternate feeding between you and your spouse."
"You get a lot more sleep yourself," he noted. "It's cute to both hold a baby and feed, but you're both up every couple of hours. Alternate, get longer rest periods and just feel better."
Jess012434 agreed, writing, "At night, I have my kids almost an hour apart so I can feed and burp them right and put them back to sleep (they have really bad reflux so I have to burp them after every ounce), then they go back to normal feedings between each twin 30-40 minutes in the day. Once they can hold their bottles, it’s going to be easier, but this way I sleep when my partner gets up and he sleeps at night. It’s a lot easier now."
She added, "It’s OK if they are on a loose schedule, depending on their needs, they’ll get to a more structured schedule when they get older."
A couple parents shared laundry and clothing tips.
"Don't bother folding baby clothes or hanging them," wrote SinghDoubleTrouble. "We keep footy pajamas in the top left drawer in their room. Diapers and changing stuff in the top right. Onesies in the next drawer, pants in the other. No folding, just dump the clothes in the drawer. Because they're sorted, it's not a problem or as messy as it sounds. One less thing to do. Also, don't bother buying cute outfits except for special occasions. Footy pajamas are life."
PM_Your_Eichbaum added, "[Get] lots of clothes, so you don't have to stress over washing so much, especially since they started eating I need about three outfits per kid per day, and trust me, you will not have enough time to wash and hang and fold that."
As for the best products, parents agreed that the Brezza the dad has is a great choice. But there are a few other items he might want to consider.
"A kickass" cordless vacuum, Cloud Island PJs, "if you live in a cold weather place," The Happiest Baby Swaddles, and Dr. Brown's Options+ bottle set, "which includes preemie flow nipples if you're working on breastfeeding habits," all made the list.
And eternalphoenix64, who has 4-week-old twin girls, suggested several products:
"Diaper Genies are amazing. We have one for each floor of the house, next to wherever we do changes on that level.
Twin Z pillow is the BEST pillow for general use. Good prop for both kids, great for tandem breast or bottle feedings.
The Graco Modes Duo Stroller seems to be a FANTASTIC budget-friendly stroller for twins."
Ultimately, every family needs to experiment with what works best for them.
It's possible a different stroller or swaddle blanket than recommended will work better for the OP. But seeing so many other multiples parents weigh in and share their experiences and suggestions is undoubtedly heartening. After all, when taking on the daunting task that is parenting multiples, parents can use all the help they can get.
