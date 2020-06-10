Parents Of Multiples Are Sharing Their Top 'Survival' Tips & It's Gold

"You get a lot more sleep yourself," he noted. "It's cute to both hold a baby and feed, but you're both up every couple of hours. Alternate, get longer rest periods and just feel better."

Jess012434 agreed, writing, "At night, I have my kids almost an hour apart so I can feed and burp them right and put them back to sleep (they have really bad reflux so I have to burp them after every ounce), then they go back to normal feedings between each twin 30-40 minutes in the day. Once they can hold their bottles, it’s going to be easier, but this way I sleep when my partner gets up and he sleeps at night. It’s a lot easier now."

She added, "It’s OK if they are on a loose schedule, depending on their needs, they’ll get to a more structured schedule when they get older."