Babies are usually born with 20 teeth that are just hanging out below their gums waiting to erupt -- and erupt they will­­, sometimes painlessly and sometimes painfully. This process of baby teeth breaking through the gums is called teething and usually starts around 6 months of age. Some babies start teething sooner and some later because there is no such thing as a standardized baby. This lack of baby standardization also explains why some babies sprout teeth like it’s no big deal while others start having discomfort a couple of months before a baby tooth even makes an appearance.

If your baby never really shows any signs of teething, good for both of you. But it is useful to know what teething signs to look for just in case your baby does experience some discomfort. Knowing and being able to identify the signs that your baby is teething can stop you from worrying unnecessarily that something else is wrong. Instead, you can focus on trying to relieve baby’s discomfort. Again, babies aren’t standardized will, therefore, experience teething in different ways, but there are a few rather common things that happen that can tip you off that baby teeth are on the way.