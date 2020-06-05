Aunt Who Breastfed Her Nephew While Babysitting Doesn’t Get Why Her Sister Is So Furious

One commenter who is a NICU nurse explained that " Breast milk is still a body fluid , family or no, and breastfeeding is a personal activity for a mother and her child. In the hospital we treat breast milk as a high risk medication and require two licensed people to sign off its administration because it is a bodily fluid and even donor milk cannot be given without parental consent.

"Each person gets to weigh the risk/benefit/emotional aspects of their child getting another woman's milk for themselves," the person continued. "Moreover, putting the baby to your breast was entirely wrong without your sister's consent. That's much too personal of an action to take without making sure your sister was okay with her child eating from another woman's breast. Absolute worst case, you should have pumped and bottle fed if the baby was really crying hungry, not breastfed him because you thought he seemed a little less than full."

"Not to mention any medication OP could be on that sis isn't?" a second person chimed in. "Oh my god, people seriously underestimate the amount that's transmitted via breast milk."



Another person agreed. "YTA because you should have asked her permission first since you understand that it's a very personal thing to do and went ahead with it anyway. Also what is wrong with formula? I'm guessing women who can't breastfeed give it to their kids and they will be fine as a result of it."

The mom later clarified that she has nothing against formula but she doesn't consume dairy, her baby's father is allergic, and in general she doesn't keep it in the house.