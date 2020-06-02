People Just Assume I Kidnapped My Adopted Boy But He's a Gift & I'll Always Choose Him

Keia Jones-Baldwin
I’m Keia Jones-Baldwin and I’ve been married to my husband Richardo Baldwin for 9 years; we’ve been together for 14. Although I already had one biological daughter (Zariyah, 16) from a previous relationship when I married Richardo, I always knew I wanted more children. Richardo, who didn’t have any biological children, was just as eager to grow our family. We soon learned that growing our family the traditional way was proving to be more difficult than we had anticipated.
After several miscarriages, we turned to a fertility specialist for answers.
However, our plans are not God's plans.
Little did I know, He had bigger plans for our lives! He needed me to heal so I could hear from Him and be obedient to what He needed me to do. My husband and I didn't initially think about adoption right away, but explored the possibility of foster care. Luckily, in our city, we have an agency called Crossnore School & Children’s Home that afforded us the opportunity to foster to adopt.
It wasn't until we met Karleigh at age 11 (friend of Zariyah's from school) that our mindsets toward adoption changed.
We are so happy that God chose Ayden for us and us for him!
Both Ayden and Karleigh are biracial and that has helped them bond as well. It's important to have someone that looks like you and can relate to you.
After a few more placements that led to reunifications (which is sometimes hard for foster parents, but that's the goal), we received a phone call from our foster care supervisor about a newborn baby that was in NICU and needed someone to do skin to skin with him. We had no identifying information about the baby other than he was a male, his name, and the hospital he was in.
Upon arriving at the hospital, I saw so many beautiful babies in the NICU and wondered which black or brown baby they were going to pair me with.
After Princeton, now 2, was strong enough to leave the hospital, he came to our home where he was loved, nurtured, protected, cared for, and spoiled!
To us, it didn’t matter that he was white but boy, but it did matter to others! I would have never thought my son being white would cause so much judgment, ridicule, backlash, and downright hatred and racism.
We've had the police called on us several times when he was an infant because they thought we'd kidnapped him.
We've been faced with judgement from our children's teachers where our daughters have been asked if he is "really" their brother.
I must be the "babysitter" they add. We've gotten, "Why didn't you adopt a black child when so many black children need good homes?" Or, "Why didn't you let that baby stay with his kind?" We have been in restaurants and have almost been "held hostage" and not let out the door because they thought Princeton was kidnapped.
All of these types of incidents are very hurtful, but not once in my mind or in my heart did I feel as if Princeton didn’t belong to me.
We've had the opportunity to stay connected to our children's birth families (our bonus family members).
Although faced with a lot of challenges, the support for our multiracial family has been overwhelming.
Education is key to breaking down barriers of racism, prejudices, stereotypes, and divison.
