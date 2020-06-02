People Just Assume I Kidnapped My Adopted Boy But He's a Gift & I'll Always Choose Him

Personally, I didn't know if I could love another child who was not biologically mine the way I loved Zariyah and that just wouldn't have been fair to any child. However, my heart immediately opened up to Karleigh and I felt like I was meant to be her mother! I felt that same love and bond for Karleigh as I felt for Zariyah and knew from that moment, adoption was an option.



After completing our foster care classes and becoming licensed foster parents, we didn't want to set any hard stipulations on age, race, gender, etc. because we wanted to help the children God intended for us to help. Ayden (8) was our very first placement. He was also our first adoption two years later!

