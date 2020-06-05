

iStock

Although teething is a very normal and natural part of a baby's development, that doesn't mean that it feels normal and natural to the baby going through it. Some babies experience no teething symptoms at all. Those babies and their parents are blessed -- good for them. But what if you happen to be the parent of a baby who is experiencing discomfort during the teething process? Are there ways that you can soothe your baby without medicine? Absolutely!

As adults, when we have any dental-related pain, we might instinctively reach for the acetaminophen or ibuprofen stored in our medicine cabinets like it's no big deal. Some of us have even been taught by our dentists to stagger both medications for the most effective pain relief. But giving pain medication to an infant is really not something to be taken lightly. You should never give babies younger than 3 months acetaminophen without consulting your doctor first, and babies younger than 6 months shouldn't take ibuprofen unless a doctor advises it. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises parents to use medicine-free alternatives for treating teething pain. Keep reading for tips on how to soothe a teething baby without medicine.