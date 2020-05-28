Mom Claps Back After Trolls Slam Her 'Fat' Baby's KFC-Themed Cake Smash

More Than Words - Photography by Kayla Frizzell
When mom and photographer Kayla Frizzell of Shepparton, Australia, swapped a sweet treat for fried chicken, she was hoping to do a lighthearted take on the typical cake smash in honor of her baby girl's first birthday. Frizzell says that KFC is her favorite food, so the switch made sense -- but after sharing the photos on social media, she faced the wrath of online trolls who called her daughter fat. These haters didn't hold back and told the 26-year-old mom that she was wrong for letting her baby eat the fast food during her photo shoot. But Frizzell isn't willing to take these attacks lying down. "If she is 'fat' then SIGN ME UP!" she tells CafeMom.
-
Frizzell says that if there's one thing she's known for, it's her love of the Colonel's fried chicken.
-
That's why nothing seemed more obvious than to pay homage to her favorite fast food chain during a photo shoot for her daughter Mia's first birthday.
-
-
Mia had never even eaten KFC before her big photo shoot, so this was a special moment for mom and daughter.
The little one was very curious about "all this new food surrounding her," her mom says.
"Normally she has full attention for the camera and all smiles and poses, but this shoot she was all about trying the new foods!" her mom recalls.
And really, not much was eaten when all was said and done.
"A few chips, half a nugget and some popcorn chicken was consumed," Frizzell says. "Mia is still breastfed three times a day at least so having a taste of KFC isn’t going to impact her."
-
It was supposed to be "a special shoot for Mia for when she’s older," but as Frizzell quickly saw, it became so much more.
-
-
The abuse only got worse as the post attracted more attention.
-
Frizzell tried banning the commenter from her Facebook page, but the troll was determined to make her life miserable.
The person started commenting from a different Facebook account, Frizzell says, and even stooped so low as to claim she worked for the Department of Human Services (or Services Australia as it's now known) -- which Frizzell later learned was a lie.
"No, she didn't work at DHS, she didn't even work at all, and the 'children' she claimed to be a mother of were actually 'reborn art dolls' -- which are super-realistic newborn dolls. So I understood why she considered my perfectly growing daughter as 'fat' because she lives in an unrealistic world where babies are handmade and has too much time on her hands," Frizzell explains, clearly frustrated.
-
-
She describes her time battling the trolls as like "talking to brick walls."
She tried in vain to remind them that the "fat" child they were commenting on was actually "my beautiful, loved and healthy daughter." But it was no use.
"The real danger here isn't a d--n chicken nugget, it is them!" she says. "The labeling and shaming of a 1-year-old and her mother, the false accusations, the financial damage they can cause my business by the ridiculous claims and reviews, and the seriousness of making a false claim to DHS!"
It was all too much.
"How dare they waste [my] time," she says. "They deserve a fine."
-
After a news outlet covered Frizzell's story, the abuse only got worse.
This time one of the trolls called Frizzell pretending to be DHS.
"Making false claims trying to scare me and my family, telling me that they are coming to Shepparton next week for my daughter and that feeding her KFC is very abusive and I will also be sued," the mom recalls.
"Lucky for me I figured out that it was one of the trolls, who lives two hours away from me, and wow, she was a horrible and nasty 'DHS worker' that couldn’t get her story straight."
-
-
No matter what, Frizzell says she isn't going to let the trolls get to her.
Share this Story