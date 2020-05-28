Mom Claps Back After Trolls Slam Her 'Fat' Baby's KFC-Themed Cake Smash

It was supposed to be "a special shoot for Mia for when she’s older," but as Frizzell quickly saw, it became so much more.

At first, Frizzell was only going to share the finished pictures on her private Facebook page, but she ended up posting them on her business page on May 21 to give everyone a laugh.

"The original response from my followers was all love and laughter, full of encouraging words and admiring her cuteness and creativity!" she says.

But then the haters started pouring in.

"No wonder this baby is fat, 1-year-olds shouldn’t be eating KFC" Frizzell tells us one comment read.

"No wonder this baby is fat, children services will be informed," read another.

Normally, Frizzell would just delete the negative comments and move on, but she was moved to do something else.

"I realized I needed to make a stand for my baby girl. I wanted to show her that it is just as important to have a heard voice as it is to always be kind," she says.