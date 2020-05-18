20 Adorable Ways to Chart a Newborn's Growth

There is a lot of excitement that happens when you’re expecting, and taking those monthly bump photos is one of those things. It’s fun to have a project that you can revisit every month. And these photos show off growth and how much good change is happening. It’s a great thing to look back on, and thankfully, the fun doesn’t end when the baby is born.
There are ways to continue on that fun monthly photoshoot even after the baby is born. Taking on a monthly countdown is a great project that leaves a wonderful memorial photo montage when the baby is older.
For these monthly countdown photos, there are several ways they can be done. We’ve rounded up 20 photos that countdown or up to baby’s first year (or beyond). These are unique and fun ways to highlight the baby’s growth and gives an opportunity to flex those creative muscles.
Say it With a Prop1
Use a blanket that to purchase or make at home and one prop that will be used every month to highlight which month the baby is at. This one is adorable because it comes along with the baby’s lovey or teddy bear so it can be measured along with the baby’s height.
Pretty in Pictures2
Another countdown photo that utilizes a blanket or a sheet with the months written on them. For this one, keeping the same or similar outfit is out the window and each month has a new symbol to show off which month the baby is at for each photo. Fun to watch the baby laying down to sitting as well.
Monthly Product Fun3
Sometimes putting all the months together doesn’t make sense to do until the baby’s all the way to the first year. For each month, consider writing out the month with fun products that go along with the photo shoot, making it unique for each one.
Say it With a Slice4
There are so many opportunities to get creative in terms of these monthly photoshoots and this one does just that. Instead of using numbers to show off which month the baby’s age is for the photoshoot, use a prop that grows or changes with each. This genius photoshoot uses pizza.
Photo for Fun5
Instead of making a photo collage, hang each of the images on twine and hang up. This monthly photo shoot has the baby wearing the same type of outfit, in this case it’s a white onesie. Doing this helps show the baby’s growth so much more. How much changes in 12 months!
Set a Scene6
Some parents are really creative with their monthly countdown photos and this parent has it down. Choose a fun way to highlight a different life scene for each month. In this case, baby is celebrating their 6 months with a rainy scene.
Grow with Me7
Another fun way to highlight the baby’s growth is to find a stuffed animal toy that’s on the larger size and use that each month aside the sweet growing baby. It will be fun to watch how the baby interacts with the toy as they get older and see their growth through it.
It’s All a Number8
Another example of using a fun prop, this monthly countdown uses eggs that are arranged to show off the month of the baby. Doing things like this are a great way to infuse personality and personal moments into these adorable photos.
That Special Chair9
There no hard and fast rules for these monthly countdown photos for baby so if going beyond the first year is what feels right, then there’s no harm in doing just that. In fact, the longer they’re done, the more fun they become. This one uses the same chair to anchor all the photos together.
Donut Per Month10
Remember how much fun the pizza countdown was? Well, who says the slices can’t be replaced with donuts? This is a fun take on that monthly countdown and an example of how they can be switched up to show off individual personality.
Mark it With Love11
There are a lot of ways to bring in color into these countdown photos and this one does it with subtle and sweet hints of pink and red. Using a heart to mark the month is a sweet token and it makes for beautiful memories, too.
Illustrate it With Fun12
If illustration is something of a skill in the household, that’s a fun way to start these monthly countdowns with. That way there is no limitation because baby won’t pose with something on their head or being limited with supplies in the home.
Show it With a Onesie13
Sometimes, keeping things more simple is better and showing off the month on a onesie is a great option. This way the baby is in a similar outfit each month and the growth of the baby while counting to the first year is the main fun focus.
Milestones in Months14
Instead of using a chair, this adorable baby bed looks like it’s meant for a doll. However, it’s a great size to really highlight how much the baby is growing each month and counting to that first year (or beyond). The best part of this is how the baby’s pose changes as they grow and get new skills.
From Belly to Baby15
Using mama as the behind prop holding up the baby is a sweet way to show off really that growth because baby used to fit inside mama. Starting this countdown from that final month of pregnancy is a sweet start spot and then continue the count for as long as possible.
How Ever They Sit16
How sweet is the personality of this little one? The best of these countdown photos is when there’s the ability to capture all the personality of the baby. Going from laying down to slumped to barely being able to keep the baby sitting still long enough to pose. It’s perfection.
From Dad to Baby17
We’ve seen mom be the background prop for these photos, holding baby to mark their month and growth. Well, now it’s dad’s turn. This is a cute twist on the other one and shows that there are unlimited ways to do these countdown photos.
Toys and Props18
Instead of using printed or marked out month markers, this one uses fun props and toys organized in ways that shape out the month. Baby laying next to the month and as their personality develops and comes out, we get to see how they interact and grow in the countdown.
With a Best Friend19
Have the baby’s pretend best friend in the photoshoot with them and it’s the perfect monthly countdown companion. This one is great because we get to see how the baby grows and eventually plays with their little photoshoot best friend.
I Am a Baby20
There is no rule that says the whole baby needs to be in the picture. This monthly countdown photo focuses on the baby’s sweet face. Around the top of their head we get to see the month age set out with fun alphabet magnets.