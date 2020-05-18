20 Adorable Ways to Chart a Newborn's Growth



Twenty20 / ashley.broomall

There is a lot of excitement that happens when you’re expecting, and taking those monthly bump photos is one of those things. It’s fun to have a project that you can revisit every month. And these photos show off growth and how much good change is happening. It’s a great thing to look back on, and thankfully, the fun doesn’t end when the baby is born.

There are ways to continue on that fun monthly photoshoot even after the baby is born. Taking on a monthly countdown is a great project that leaves a wonderful memorial photo montage when the baby is older.

For these monthly countdown photos, there are several ways they can be done. We’ve rounded up 20 photos that countdown or up to baby’s first year (or beyond). These are unique and fun ways to highlight the baby’s growth and gives an opportunity to flex those creative muscles.