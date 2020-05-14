Dad Hides Formula From Mom So She Is 'Forced' to Breastfeed Her Biter Baby



iStock

Breastfeeding is an incredibly personal journey. The only people who's business it is on whether or not you are breastfeeding is strictly between you, your partner, and you're baby. But if we're being honest, the "partner" part of that equation is just a courtesy.

However one new dad thinks he has a right to "force"/ a mom to continue breastfeeding, even though she's really done with the whole experience.