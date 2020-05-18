MIL Wants Mom To Leave Her 5-Month-Old With Her More Often Because He 'Doesn't Cry Enough'

"This is old-fashioned parenting," one commenter wrote in. "They encouraged it in the '50-'60s. It has since not only been disproven; it has now been shown to be harmful. Admitting that either they or their parents practiced harmful techniques contradicts their belief that they and their parents acted as they knew best (logically this doesn't contradict, but emotionally it does). So, they deny the new theories, the new studies, and the new parenting practices."

"These are not pioneer times, and you don't have to train your baby to be independent," another commenter wrote jokingly. "I'm sure that was handy when your MIL had to chop wood and herd cattle or whatever thing was more urgent to her 150 years ago when she was raising children. Right now, you have the time to tend to your baby and assure his happiness, which is awesome! It's absolutely insane for someone to suggest that your literally ideal situation to tend your child is harmful. To who? He can learn to be more independent once he can walk and talk, like a regular teenager. Seriously, no big deal."

And someone else pointed out that the opposite of her MIL's opinion might be true. "I am expecting, so me and Dear Husband were watching a series about babies," one woman wrote. "Some scientist found that those babies who were always looked after and were comforted grew up to be more adventurous and independent. This was (if I remember correctly) because they felt safe during development, and their hypothalamus was not forced to soothe themselves, so it could concentrate on other things."

This mama needs to put her foot down with her in-laws and her husband needs to, too. As long as her baby is happy, they should be happy. End of discussion.