MIL 'Spit Swaps' With Newborn & Slams Mom for Asking Her To Stop

New moms worry a lot -- anxiety comes with the territory. Although it may seem like they are being overly cautious because it is their first time around, that doesn't make their stance on things invalid.
In fact, if they are the mother and aren't actively harming their child, what they say goes.
However, one new mom is having her parental opinion voided by her mother-in-law, who has developed a weird habit with her newborn and thinks mom is "overprotective" for asking her to stop.
The mom took to Reddit to air her concerns over a practice she saw her MIL engaging in.
"Even during these difficult and scary times, I have learned that my MIL believes it is important to first suck on the pacifier ("to lube it up") before handing it to the baby," she declared. "This is not her first grandchild, and she is a teacher."
Although grandma is a "seasoned pro," mom is not.
"However, this is my first child and somehow that negates my opinion because I am just an 'overprotective first time mom,'" she wrote.
And by the sound of things, her husband doesn't seem to have a problem with it, because she is looking for any way to convince them that this practice is just "effing nasty."
Needless to say, people were appalled that this new mom had to deal with this from her MIL.
"No references, but that’s disgusting," validated one user. "You’re mom. Put your foot down or she’ll walk all over you, your SO should be backing up your decisions too."
Others were totally dumbfounded as to why anyone thought that was logical.
"Does she also 'lube up' bottles or your nipple before feeding the baby?" asked one horrified user. "I've never even heard of this before ... I don't think you need to say anything else besides point out that NO ONE is supposed to be putting their saliva in your kids mouth.
"Their mouth is for their own saliva and they have plenty of it there to be able to use a pacifier without needing it to be wet first," the person continued. "Maybe buy a new pacifier and ask her to show you on the box where it says you have to suck on it first."
But most importantly, people pointed out that it is in fact dangerous, as "baby bottle tooth decay" is contagious.
Saliva exchanges between care giver and child can actually cause tooth decay in children. Tooth decay typically happens when a" child's teeth and gums are exposed to any liquid or food other than water for long periods or frequently throughout the day." It occurs in kids left with bottles filled with milk or juice overnight, but it can also happen when parents try to "clean off" pacifiers with their own saliva.
In short: Mama, you have every right to put an end to this, right now!
