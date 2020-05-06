MIL 'Spit Swaps' With Newborn & Slams Mom for Asking Her To Stop



iStock

New moms worry a lot -- anxiety comes with the territory. Although it may seem like they are being overly cautious because it is their first time around, that doesn't make their stance on things invalid.

In fact, if they are the mother and aren't actively harming their child, what they say goes.

However, one new mom is having her parental opinion voided by her mother-in-law, who has developed a weird habit with her newborn and thinks mom is "overprotective" for asking her to stop.