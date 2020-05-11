Mom Says Husband Is ‘Convinced’ Their 1-Year-Old Is Gay & Is Taking it Too Far

Her husband has been saying that their infant is gay for months now.

He's given his wife many pieces of "evidence" for his suspicions, including loving when outdoor light makes rainbows on the floor; being curious about make-up: "It reminds him of crayons," the mom explained on r/relationship_advice; eating a banana ("One time my husband saw him mouth the tip of it" and "got angry at me for 'letting him do something that looks sexual"); liking blooming flowers; and their son "likes books too much for a boy."

And then, there was this gem.

"There's also a character in one of the books that my son always points and smiles at, because he has bright orange hair (son's favorite color), but my husband thinks he has a crush on the character ... I don't even know what to say to that," she wrote.