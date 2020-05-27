

iStock

A baby’s first year is full of firsts. These firsts or milestones include such delightful things as baby’s first smile and first laugh. Many milestones happen naturally through the course of your child’s development, but there is one milestone in particular that you need to plan for because baby can’t do it without you. That milestone is baby’s first visit to the dentist. We have yet to meet a baby who can set up their own dental appointments, so it’s up to us grown folks to do it for them and if you think that getting your baby in to see a dentist by their first birthday isn’t important, then think again.

Both the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the American Dental Association recommend scheduling a baby’s first dental exam after they get their first tooth or by their first birthday. That means that if your baby gets their first tooth by 6 months, then you should schedule a dental visit soon thereafter. But even if your baby doesn’t have any teeth, you should still schedule a dental exam no later than their first birthday.

That first visit will help your child become familiar with their dentist and the dentist's office in a nonthreatening way. It will also allow the dentist to get to know your child, check for any potential issues, and share tips on the best way to brush and how to floss. Oh, and not for nothing, staying on top of your child’s dental care from the very beginning can save you a lot of money in the long run because a dentist can catch issues early and help prevent them from leading to expensive dental procedures.

OK, hopefully, we’ve convinced you of the importance of scheduling your baby’s first trip to the dentist before their first birthday. Now, let us demystify the process by letting you know what you can expect.