Protective New Dad Wants To Ban In-Laws for Being Awful to His Wife but She Isn't Having It

"When my wife is trying to eat meals, they'll say stuff like 'now that the baby is born, you cant still use her for an excuse as to why you're fat,'" he noted. "My wife is not close to fat at all, and their comments are making her diet when she doesn't need to. Or if my wife is tired they say stuff like 'wow you can't even handle 1 child, maybe if you pushed yourself to be a better mom, you wouldn't need to call your parents to bail you out.' We have never called them to come over, they just come over."



The in-laws even commented on their living situation. As the husband and wife had the means for her to be a stay at home mom for a little while, she decided to take the time to do it. And when the new dad was able to buy her a new car, he bought her a Lexus because it was top rated for safety.

"My MIL said 'wow isn't it nice your husband treats you like a trophy wife when you aren't even a trophy.'"