Let’s talk about teething from a parent’s perspective, shall we? It can be a very daunting time for parents and it goes on for what can feel like an eternity because once one baby tooth comes in, there are more to follow. On average, a baby’s first tooth can appear anytime between four months and 12 months, but all babies are different and some babies are even born with teeth ­­-- it happens. Once the first baby tooth appears, 19 more will follow and the whole process can take up to two years.

Some babies experience no symptoms related to teething and if that’s the case with your baby, feel free to do a celebratory jig because WOO to the HOO for you! As for babies who do experience symptoms related to teething, those symptoms can include excessive drooling, irritability, as well as sore and tender gums. No parent wants to see their baby in discomfort and it’s natural to want to help relieve that discomfort, but there are certain mistakes you should avoid when trying to soothe teething babies.