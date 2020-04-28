Husband Claims Breastfeeding Wife Sleeping In Another Room Is 'Ruining' Their Marriage

It's been the routine not for a year, but her husband wants her to come back to bed.

"...truthfully I like how things are and I sleep better," she admits. "And yes, both girls still wake up in the night. I refuse to move back and he says I’m damaging our marriage by refusing to sleep in the same bed."

While the mom clarified there generally isn't a lot of alone time (which is fair, considering they have three kids under 5 and there are no schools or sitters currently), she says the couple is still regularly intimate -- it's just that this sleeping arrangement works better for her.

"Moving the girls to their own room wouldn’t work because they still wake up and I’m not into letting them cry, so someone would still have to go get them, and that person would be me, as the lighter sleeper."

So now she wants to know -- is she single handedly "ruining" her marriage?"