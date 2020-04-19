Photo of Breastfeeding Mom’s ‘Pitties’ Has People Across the Internet Shook

Eventually she was able to find the humor in the situation.

"I found it hilarious," she added. "I called them my pitties. My kids call their armpits their pitties."

On the original Instagram post, another woman wrote that she too had experienced an "arm tit."

"Me," the woman wrote. "I was so freaked out! I was even LACTATING from my armpit. One of those crazy pregnancy things no one tells you about!!"

"I thought I was the only one lol," a third person chimed in. "I told my sister that my armpit had milk coming out of it and she thought I was lying, until I showed her."

We can only guess that O_O__O_O was just trying to process this whole "pitties" thing, which led to posting the photos on social media. But that person wasn't the only one who had an extreme reaction.