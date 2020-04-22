The CDC Sets the Record Straight for Parents Who Are Debating Masks for Babies

Beyond that, parents should practice the same safety methods they did with their babies prior to the pandemic, according to Dahlman.

“Babies need to have nothing obstructing their breathing and should always be placed and sleeping on their back whether it is in bed or in a car seat," he elaborated.

Ultimately, the best way to protect children from the coronavirus and to prevent spread of illness is by adhering to safer at home orders and practicing social distancing. As the pediatric academy noted, as long as children of all ages can be kept at least 6 feet away from others and not be in contact with surfaces that could harbor the virus, they do not need a mask for the protection of themselves or others.