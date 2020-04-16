My Rainbow Baby Was Born With a Rare ‘Birth Mark’ on His Brain & I Live in Fear Daily

Quinn is a miracle. He has taught me more in his 17 months of life than I’d learned in my 29 years before him.

He has brought our entire family closer together, and he has somehow made my faith even stronger. I know in my heart God is carrying him through this life and he is meant for something great. I can’t wait to watch him in action. I continue to reach out to others who are going through this journey. And I always try to offer up hope, because I’ve learned even though some days are so dark, there are many more days filled with light. Bringing awareness is so important. Inclusion is so important. We need more kindness and acceptance in this world and I am so humbled to have Quinn in our lives to help us teach that.



This story was republished with permission and was written by Michelle Salas. You can follow her journey on Instagram and her Facebook.