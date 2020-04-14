This Ingenious 'Onesie Hack' Is the Perfect Solution For Wiggly Babies

24Ian03/TikTok
I think even an Olympic athlete can contest that you never sweat as much as you do as when you are changing a baby's diaper. Those little buggers can be wiggly, and it's a feat to get them to stay still and manage to not get yourself (or them) covered in pee or poop.
Which is why moms across the planet are absolutely losing it over this simple but ingenious hack.
In a quick video, the mother of a small infant rolls up her babies onesie and burritos the babies arms in it.
She then clips the back part of the onesie to the from part, to keep the arms contained and secure. It is a pain free way to restrain them while keep flailing hands away from messy areas.
TikToker and mom Erin Bies recorded her reaction to this genius hack which is making the rounds on the internet.
I mean truly how freakin' smart is this, and why are we just leaning about it!?
Bies went ahead and shared it to her Facebook page, were everyone verbalized the mom's physical reaction.
In fact, over 59k people took to the comments section to express just how "shook" they were over it too.
One mom wrote: "Seriously all this time and 5 kids later I never knew this."
Other moms decided to try and give it a go to see if it would work.
And a ton of them, even moms of slightly older kids, had some success!
Of course, it isn't totally foolproof.
If you have an extra wiggly kid, be prepared for your little maverick to bust free. We all know someone us who have kids that a straight jacket couldn't even deter them.
All in all if you're looking for some potential diaper disaster relief, this is an easy one to try.
