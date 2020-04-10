Mom Shares Reason For Choosing A Brain Building Formula With Global Expert-Recommended Amount of DHA

We all want to make the right decisions when it comes to feeding our kids. Whether you choose to breastfeed or formula feed, one of the most important factors that all parents need to consider is brain development. DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid) is one of the ingredients that support brain development -- but parents need to know that not every formula has the same amount.

Take it from mom Diana, who chose to formula feed both of her daughters and said that using Enfamil NeuroPro -- the only leading formula with global expert recommended amount of DHA -- changed feeding time at her house for the better.

Diana admitted that the first time she was pregnant she thought she had it all figured out and planned to breastfeed her baby. But after her daughter Camilla was born, she found that breastfeeding did not work for her. After consulting with several lactation specialists, Diana recognized that breastfeeding just wasn’t going to work for her family. She decided to switch to formula -- and never looked back.

With her second baby, Diana knew that formula feeding works for her family, but she worried about how many nutrients and vitamins her daughter would be receiving from her formula. She called her pediatrician who then recommended Enfamil NeuroPro, which has nutrition inspired by breastmilk and an expert-recommended amount of DHA -- two factors that put Diana’s mind at ease. She could trust that her baby would not only be fed, but would be getting the nutrients she needed for healthy brain development at her most crucial stages of growth.

Advertisement

Take a look at Diana’s story and see how the decision to formula feed her daughters has impacted her family for the better.