Doctor Opens Up About Why Parents Should Care About the DHA Levels in Their Babies' Formulas

Q: What are some other important formula ingredients you should talk to your doctor about?

It is important to talk to your pediatrician about formula ingredients as not all formulas have all ingredients and in the recommended amounts. A few of those nutrients include protein, specific fats, prebiotics, probiotics, and more.



Brain-building nutrients : According to an article published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are specific nutrients that particularly affect early brain development and demonstrate a critical or sensitive period, which is conception through 2 years of age. DHA, ARA Omega fatty acids are some of these important nutrients. MFGM (milk fat globule membrane) is a milk globular membrane found in human and dairy milk. When MFGM was clinically studied in the amount added into Enspire infant formulas, it was shown to be an important step in minimizing the neurodevelopment gap between formula-fed and breast-fed infants. (1)



Easy-to-digest protein blend : Breast milk contains a specific blend of easy-to-digest whey and casein proteins that give your baby the nutrition he/she needs for healthy growth and development. The whey and casein protein ratios in Enfamil infant formulas are inspired by human milk.

Immune-health supporting prebiotics : Additionally, makers of infant formula continue to respond to breast milk research, which results in additional ingredients being added in formula. Prebiotics help promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the stomach. The most frequently used and well-studied prebiotics added into infant formula are galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), fructooligosaccharides (FOS) and polydextrose (PDF).More recently, two of the most abundant human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) have been replicated (2-FL’ and LNnT) and added into infant formulas. Enfamil has dual prebiotics with an HMO effect on immune health.